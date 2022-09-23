Antonio Conte open to Juventus return if Massimiliano Allegri is sacked - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Arsenal may have suffered a huge blow as midfielder Thomas Partey limped off before Ghana's match against Brazil after picking up a knock in the warm-up.

Watching England at the World Cup in Qatar could cost fans £20,000 each.

Antonio Conte is reportedly open to returning to Juventus this season if Massimiliano Allegri is sacked amid their form woes.

THE TELEGRAPH

The Premier League has been approached over a potential new documentary series by the makers of Netflix's hit Formula 1: Drive To Survive with the possibility of a similar project encompassing the 20 clubs.

Chelsea are to be handed a huge unpaid tax bill next month after inspectors finally unravelled the full extent of liabilities left under Roman Abramovich's ownership.

Chris Kirkland has denounced a decision by the World Anti-Doping Agency to delay banning tramadol until 2024, branding the powerful painkiller "as dangerous as cocaine".

THE SUN

Liverpool could have reportedly signed Jude Bellingham for just £9,000 almost a decade ago - but now facing paying up to £130m for the midfielder.

Image: Jude Bellingham is one of the most sought after midfielders in world football

Nice deny targeting former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager, but are reportedly interested in hiring Scott Parker.

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has purchased Ivorian club Espoir Club D'Abengourou.

THE GUARDIAN

EFL clubs will convene next week to discuss measures that could combat the energy crisis, with Mansfield Town trialling an earlier kick-off to test how much energy they save on floodlight use.

More than 1,700 Liverpool supporters have registered with law firms to make claims for damages against UEFA after sustaining physical injuries and psychological trauma at the Champions League final in May.

THE DAILY MAIL

Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong will reportedly sit down with the club's president Joan Laporta to discuss a salary adjustment - a move which would put an end to Manchester United's pursuit of the midfielder.

Image: Man Utd's pursuit of Frenkie De Jong could be all but over

England's gay fan groups have been advised to stay away from the World Cup by locals in Qatar despite claims from FIFA and the organising committee that it will be safe for them to visit.

The FA are confident that the newly ennobled Prince of Wales will remain as the governing body's president during the World Cup, which will feature a potential test of his loyalties when England meet Wales in Qatar.

Canada striker Jonathan David has continued the controversy surrounding Nike's decision to not produce a new Canadian kit for the World Cup by covering the logo after scoring against Qatar.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal are reportedly planning to offer William Saliba a pay rise as transfer chief Edu attempts to keep him at the Emirates Stadium and fend off interest from rival clubs.

Mauricio Pochettino is targeting a return to England, Spain or a fresh start in Italy when he takes his next job in management, according to reports.

Reports in Italy claim Arsenal are preparing a £101m double swoop for Juventus duo Dusan Vlahovic and Fabio Miretti.

DAILY MIRROR

Green Bay Packers quarter-back Aaron Rodgers says he will not be emulating Tom Brady and keep playing until he is 45.

Liverpool and Arsenal are both reportedly weighing up a move for Villarreal's Alex Baena, who continues to impress in Spain.