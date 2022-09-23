Man Utd weigh up triggering David de Gea's contract option after PL record wage bill last season - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

Manchester United are weighing up whether to trigger David de Gea's contract option after their wage bill reached a Premier League record £384m for last season.

Chelsea's mass overhaul of senior staff will continue with long-serving medical chief Paco Biosca, who was at the club for both Champions League wins, becoming the latest to leave Stamford Bridge.

Worcester's owners failed to disclose to the Government they had been given £500,000 by Cecil Duckworth before being handed £15m of taxpayer money during the coronavirus pandemic - despite being required to do so.

Nearly 2,000 Liverpool fans are set to sue UEFA for their organisation of the Champions League final.

Mikel Arteta is reportedly planning a raid on Italian giants Juventus for two of their most prized players, in a double deal worth around £103m (€115m).

Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Sports are suing YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul for more than $100m in a defamation lawsuit, the promoter's attorney has told DailyMail.com.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford have buried the hatchet for the good of Manchester United.

Gary O'Neil is set for extra time as Bournemouth boss under new owner William Foley.

RB Leipzig are reportedly plotting a move for Dinamo Zagreb's Josip Sutalo as a replacement for Chelsea target Josko Gvardiol.

EFL clubs are hurriedly working out if early kick-offs can save them money on using their floodlights.

Chelsea coach Anthony Barry will be unavailable for an immediate move into a new job - as he is going to the World Cup with Belgium.

The FA has proposed its own licensing model to the government that it claims can fill the role of an independent regulator without the need for one to be imposed on football by legislation.

Chelsea are plotting a swoop for Fulham teenager Luke Harris in January and are prepared to offer a blockbuster deal worth up to £30m.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez has emerged as a target for Atletico Madrid should they lose Jan Oblak.

Arsenal had Rennes midfielder Lovro Majer watched again on Thursday when he played for Croatia against Denmark.