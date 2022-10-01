Bruno Lage's future being considered by Wolves board - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Wolves are considering the future of head coach Bruno Lage after the club's underwhelming start to the season.

THE SUN

Nice lead the chase for Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk despite Premier League interest.

Newcastle have put Elliot Anderson on a £30,000-a-week deal. The Toon are eager to keep the 19-year-old Scotland Under-21 international.

Manchester United new boy Antony is currently living in Paul Pogba's old house.

Harry Redknapp says Harry Maguire is a 'proper' defender' and the Man Utd star should start for England at the World Cup.

Juventus are ready to offload Manuel Locatelli in January with Arsenal already interested in signing him.

Garang Kuol watched on with fans as his new Newcastle team-mates thrashed Fulham.

Ruben Neves rejected approaches from Manchester United and Liverpool in the summer to wait for a "dream" move to Barcelona.

DAILY EXPRESS

Hundreds of football fans are reported to have died following riots during a match which got severely out of hand and resulted in clashes with police following the final whistle in the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya in Indonesia.

Manchester United are hoping second time's a charm when it comes to signing Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

DAILY MAIL

Luis Suarez has paid Uruguay team-mate Fede Valverde the ultimate compliment in comparing him to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Steven Gerrard is expecting speculation around Douglas Luiz's future to continue all season - but concedes it is a 'touchy situation' with the Brazilian out of contract next summer.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers fear injury-plagued defender John Souttar will not be available for a first-team return until 2023 after surgery on his Achilles.