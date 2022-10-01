Wolves want Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim to replace Bruno Lage - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours fromMonday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Wolves want Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim to replace Bruno Lage who was ruthlessly sacked yesterday.

Man City star Erling Haaland has told Jude Bellingham to join him at the club, according to reports.

Jack Grealish celebrated Manchester City's derby demolition of United by grabbing a Chinese takeaway with his pals.

Chelsea were hoping to keep Christopher Nkunku's medical at the club secret, according to reports.

DAILY EXPRESS

French forward Christopher Nkunku has reportedly chosen to join Chelsea amid interest from Manchester United. Paris Saint-Germain are also thought to be interested in the versatile playmaker, having sold him in 2019.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has deemed Donny van de Beek surplus to requirements, according to reports.

Barcelona are targeting a move for Wolves star Ruben Neves next summer which could eventually enable Frenkie de Jong to leave the club and join Manchester United, according to reports.

DAILY MAIL

Djed Spence's sister aimed a dig at Antonio Conte after the manager left the right-back out of Tottenham Hotspur's 3-1 defeat by Arsenal on Saturday.

DAILY MIRROR

Luis Suarez has confirmed he will not be returning to Europe, ending any idea of a return to Liverpool.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter is reportedly open to bringing Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge after the record signing's year on loan in Italy.

THE TIMES

The Real Madrid president has claimed football is "sick", has been overtaken by American sports in terms of popularity, and that a European Super League would cure its ills.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

England internationals Ted Hill and Ollie Lawrence are among four Worcester Warriors players who will join Bath on loan this week as the club desperately try and cut costs.

THE INDEPENDENT

British number one Cameron Norrie has confirmed he has tested positive for Covid.

Eddie Jones has reacted to the new Gallagher Premiership season being launched with a glut of tries by warning his England players they will be dropped if they are vulnerable in defence.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has been "discussed" as an option for the vacant Wolves job, according to reports.

Rangers ace Ryan Kent could be set for a January reunion with Steven Gerrard, according to reports.

DAILY RECORD

