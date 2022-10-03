Rafael Benitez in frame to replace Steve Cooper as Nottingham Forest manager - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE TELEGRAPH

Former Liverpool and Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez is in the frame for the top job at Nottingham Forest as East Midlands derby defeat pushes Steve Cooper to the brink.

THE TIMES

Arsenal have stepped up efforts to tie down William Saliba to a new contact until 2027 after his performances this season.

Image: Willaim Saliba's current Arsenal contract expires in 2024

Manchester United held a clear-the-air meeting into their shambolic derby day performance at their Carrington training base.

Arsene Wenger thinks the summer departure of "big-game player" Sadio Mane has been the main factor in Liverpool's slow start to the season.

THE SUN

Chelsea have reportedly joined Dusan Vlahovic's growing list of suitors.

Liverpool want to sign Youri Tielemans in the next transfer window, according to sources.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes slammed Jadon Sancho and Antony's performance in the derby against Manchester City.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea hope to sign Josko Gvardiol as well as Christopher Nkunku.

Julen Lopetegui and Bo Svensson have emerged as Wolves' top targets to replace Bruno Lage.

THE GUARDIAN

Gary O'Neil and Rob Edwards top Middlesbrough's shortlist after Chris Wilder's sacking on Monday morning.

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea boss Graham Potter has been tipped to make a move for his former player Moises Caicedo, who he managed during his time at Brighton.

Image: Moises Caicedo has also been linked with moves to Liverpool and Man United

SCOTTISH SUN

Merseyside cops say officers will flood the city to make sure Rangers' Champions League clash with Liverpool "goes ahead smoothly".

DAILY RECORD

Ange Postecoglou has challenged his Celtic team to begin stamping their Champions League authority after a bright reintroduction to the tournament which has delivered limited rewards.

VAR's introduction into Scottish football is said to be "imminent" with the technology set to be in place before the World Cup. Two former top referees say that it will be brought in within a matter of weeks to the Scottish Premiership after weeks of trialling.