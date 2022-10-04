Paper Talk: Could Arsenal swap Albert Sambi Lokonga for Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli?

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal are reportedly willing to use Albert Sambi Lokonga in a straight swap for Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli, with both players valued around the £26m mark.

Arsenal scouts are said to have cast an eye over Croatia midfielder Lovro Majer in his side's 2-1 Nations League victory over Denmark at the back end of last month.

THE SUN

Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan has revealed the Saudi-led PIF were offered a 30 per cent stake in another Premier League club before they bought the Toon.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter has hailed AC Milan's Rafael Leao as a "top player" amid transfer speculation.

Joe Cole believes not even the management greats of Sir Alex Ferguson and Brian Clough could get this Chelsea team immediately challenging for league titles and European cups.

THE TIMES

Graham Potter insists he will focus on getting midfielder N'Golo Kante fit before addressing the World Cup winner's fast-expiring contract at Chelsea.

Everton's plan to exercise an option to sign Conor Coady on a permanent basis will not be affected by the change of manager at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Nottingham Forest have sounded out Rafa Benitez as a potential replacement for Steve Cooper with members of the club's recruitment team also facing the sack.

DAILY MIRROR

Xabi Alonso is under serious consideration to become Bayer Leverkusen's new manager, according to reports.

THE INDEPENDENT

Ukraine is set to join Spain and Portugal in a combined bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

Gary O'Neil is unlikely to return to Middlesbrough as Chris Wilder's replacement as the club searches for its sixth boss in less than five years.

DAILY MAIL

Leandro Trossard has refused to dismiss speculation linking him with a move away from Brighton.

Former Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has turned down the chance to take charge of Bayer Leverkusen.

Wolves target Julen Lopetegui is set to leave Sevilla in the coming days to pave the way for a possible move to Molineux.

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is considering sacking manager Steve Cooper as part of a major overhaul at the Premier League strugglers.

Brendan Rodgers is hoping to bring in Manchester United's Donny van de Beek for around £13m, as the Foxes look to find a replacement for Youri Tielemans.

Tony Bellew believes Tyson Fury never planned to fight Anthony Joshua on December 3, instead using their public negotiations to soften the blow of a disappointing match-up against Derek Chisora or Mahmoud Charr.