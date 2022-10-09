Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd forward a January transfer target for David Beckham's Inter Miami - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUN ON SUNDAY

David Beckham's Inter Miami are lining up a sensational January window swoop for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Harry Maguire was given special permission to take a break in Portugal this week to "clear his head".

Image: Harry Maguire is struggling to win back his place in the Man Utd team

Manchester United's under-fire stars are being urged to visit the Old Trafford museum after Erik ten Hag and his staff were shocked by how little some of them know about the club's glorious history.

Erik ten Hag demanded a Manchester United inquest after the devastating 6-3 derby defeat to rivals Manchester City.

Michael Carrick hopes his Manchester United connections can win him the Middlesbrough job.

Tottenham have been taking a big interest in Sunderland left-back Dennis Cirkin - who they only let go of last year.

Cardiff's 3-1 Championship victory at Wigan faces an FA probe after it was played with one goal bigger than the other.

Alexandre Lacazette is set to be hauled in for crunch showdown talks with Lyon.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

The original founders of the European Super League, which crashed spectacularly last year, will sound out clubs across Europe in the next few months over a potential new format for their competition, having abandoned their original plan to have permanent members.

Ralph Hasenhuttl and Brendan Rodgers are under growing pressure with their futures at Southampton and Leicester respectively looking increasingly precarious.

Image: Brendan Rodgers' Leicester are second-bottom of the Premier League

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Chelsea fans have been left stunned after reports that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is already in advanced transfer talks to leave the club.

SUNDAY TIMES

UEFA is planning to cut the size of qualifying groups for Euro 2028 because of declining interest from broadcasters.

Mikel Arteta has said Ben White can solve England's defensive problems for the World Cup if Kyle Walker does not recover in time from groin surgery or other defenders fail to find form.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Leeds have agreed personal terms with PSV star Cody Gakpo ahead of a move to Elland Road in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Image: Leeds also tried to sign Cody Gakpo in the summer

Manchester United could see their chances of signing Napoli winger Hirving Lozano scuppered if Liverpool move for Jeremy Doku.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Diego Costa has taken a swipe at his former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, blaming the Italian for his exit from Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool midfielder Arthur Melo is facing three months out after undergoing successful surgery on a thigh injury on Saturday.

West Ham boss David Moyes says captain Declan Rice still has to "earn the respect" from team-mates off the pitch to emulate his predecessor Mark Noble.

Image: Declan Rice replaced Mark Noble as West Ham's captain in the summer

Las Vegas businessman Bill Foley has completed his £150m takeover of Bournemouth.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Barcelona boss Xavi admits that Frenkie de Jong may be deployed as a central defender as he is unable to cement a regular starting role in midfield.

Dimitri Payet has become the first player in Ligue 1 history to register 100 goals and assists after scoring against Ajaccio.

SCOTTISH SUN

Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits his reinforcements have given him a major selection headache for Wednesday's crunch clash with Liverpool.