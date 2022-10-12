Erling Haaland could leave Man City in 2024 if a foreign club pays his £175m release clause - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Erling Haaland would be allowed to leave Manchester City in two years if a foreign club pays his £175m (€200m) release clause.

Kevin De Bruyne has claimed Manchester City are surging clear of Liverpool this season because they are a more controlled and consistent team than their "up and down" rivals.

The EFL has been warned that attendances in lower-league matches could be severely hit if it scraps the traditional Saturday 3pm TV blackout.

Newcastle United officials are prepared to meet with the club's supporters to discuss renaming St James' Park.

DAILY STAR

The Glazers would consider selling Manchester United if a bid was made in excess of a staggering $10bn.

Chelsea are reportedly looking into terminating the contract of Denis Zakaria, just two months after his summer arrival on loan from Juventus.

DAILY MAIL

Reece James is expecting good news when he undergoes a definitive scan on a knee injury that has threatened his World Cup dream on Thursday.

Christian Pulisic has said he is "extremely happy" at Chelsea amid a slow start to the season where he has been handed just two starts in the league.

Chelsea are in talks with Southampton as they look to appoint Joe Shields to head up their recruitment.

Ashley Williams has been hit with an FA charge for improper conduct and violent, threatening behaviour after allegedly attacking an opposition coach at an U12s football match.

Manchester United season-ticket holders have been left outraged after being told to provide a description of their clothing and photographic ID so they can be identified on CCTV to prove they were at home matches the club claim they did not attend.

THE SUN

Chelsea are targeting Norwich's Stuart Webber as their next sporting director.

Bayern Munich are reportedly willing to splash out more than £88m to secure Harry Kane.

Leicester have banned a number of birthday message announcements amid calls for manager Brendan Rodgers to be sacked.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Paris Saint-Germain have been accused of hiring a digital agency to carry out smear campaigns against star player Kylian Mbappe.

Chelsea are optimistic over Reece James following an initial assessment on a knee injury.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers star Leon King is attracting interest from three Premier League giants, according to a report.