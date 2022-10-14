Ashley Young says Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard reminds him of Sir Alex Ferguson and Jurgen Klopp - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers.....

THE TIMES

Ashley Young says Steven Gerrard reminds him of Sir Alex Ferguson and Jürgen Klopp and thinks Villa should keep faith with him.

Image: Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard (left) and Ashley Young

Erik ten Hag has told Marcus Rashford he needs to be more clinical but has backed the striker to rediscover his goalscoring touch after failing to find the net in his previous two matches.

DAILY MAIL

Antony has opened up on the support Cristiano Ronaldo has given him since his big-money summer transfer to Manchester United.

Bayern Munich are 'optimistic' they will complete the signing of RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer next summer.

Newcastle appear to be 'preparing a new contract for Bruno Guimaraes', just days after sporting director Dan Ashworth hinted he may have to leave amid interest from Real Madrid.

Tottenham want to secure Antonio Conte's future and intend to open contract talks with their head coach next month.

Virgil van Dijk can shut up the doubters by pocketing the rampant Erling Haaland, says Graeme Souness.

TELEGRAPH

Leicester City's Belgium defender Wout Faes says he turned down an offer to join Chelsea in the summer before deciding to move to the King Power Stadium.

DAILY STAR

Trent Alexander-Arnold's grandmother used to date Man Utd legend Sir Alex Ferguson.

Amazon bosses are reportedly growing in confidence over sealing Premier League giants Chelsea for the next instalment of the All of Nothing docuseries.

THE SUN

Wayne Rooney was back in Cheshire to see his wife and children after the MLS season ended without success for his DC United team.

The ref who awarded Diego Maradona's Hand of God goal against England is trying to sell the match ball for £3m.

Chelsea want to sign Konrad Laimer in a triple raid of RB Leipzig next summer, according to reports.

A Brazilian investment firm has called for Neymar to be put in prison for five years on fraud and corruption charges.

DAILY MIRROR

Marko Arnautovic turned down Manchester United, rather than the reverse, according to the player's agent.

Former Premier League star Robbie Savage wants VAR gone after another week of controversies, including Fikayo Tomori's red card against Chelsea in the Champions League.

Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix has been linked with a January exit amid reports of issues in his relationship with manager Diego Simeone.

Patrick Vieira has called on football to move faster to address the lack of Black people in decision-making positions.

Paul Merson has admitted that "nobody is scared of Virgil van Djik anymore".

THE ATHLETIC

Representatives of Ronaldo approached Brentford about the possibility of buying the club in 2017.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has insisted the impact of Joe Shields was "not the biggest", with Southampton's head of recruitment set to join Chelsea.

Mason Mount will undergo a scan on a thigh issue but it is hoped he will be fit for Chelsea's trip to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Image: Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount

An independent review into the Kanjuruhan Stadium disaster, which saw 132 people lose their lives, has claimed the league's stakeholders are unprofessional and do not understand their duties.

THE GUARDIAN

Ashley Williams has been charged by his local Football Association with improper conduct and violent, threatening behaviour after being accused of attacking a coach at an under-12s match.

DAILY RECORD

Ryan Porteous can win a move to Celtic by impressing for Hibs at Parkhead, according to Tam McManus.

SCOTTISH SUN

A senior Rangers employee who was pictured celebrating in the away end during the Ibrox side's 7-1 defeat to Liverpool has left his role with immediate effect.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Steven Gerrard is running out of time to save his Aston Villa job and Villa owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens are expected to be at Villa Park on Sunday for the visit of Chelsea.