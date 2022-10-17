Manchester United join Chelsea in race for AC Milan forward Rafael Leao - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Manchester United have joined the race for AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, who has 18 months left on his current contract at the San Siro and has so far rejected his club's offer of a new five-year deal amid interest from Chelsea.

THE SUN

Wolves are weighing up a move to make QPR boss Michael Beale their new manager.

Image: Michael Beale has only spent a few months as QPR manager

England manager Gareth Southgate is in line for a £4m bonus if he can lead the Three Lions to World Cup glory.

Ryan Gauld admits he's given up on ever winning a Scotland cap after failing to hear from Steve Clarke.

England and Scotland are in a battle for former Manchester United and Scotland midfielder Darren Fletcher's twin sons Tyler and Jack, who have already been selected for their dad's homeland.

DAILY MAIL

Newcastle's £60m record signing Alexander Isak has suffered a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury and is likely to be out until after the World Cup.

Image: Alexander Isak joined Newcastle from Real Sociedad in the summer

THE TIMES

Kylian Mbappe has insisted he has "never asked to leave" Paris Saint-Germain despite numerous reports that he intended to seek a move in the coming January transfer window.

DAILY MIRROR

Barcelona president Joan Laporta stormed the referee's dressing room following his side's defeat to Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season.

Luis Figo has admitted he "talked a lot" to Liverpool and was keen to join the club in 2005, only for the club to miss out to Inter Milan.

THE GUARDIAN

Argentina forward Paulo Dybala suffered a serious injury in Roma's 2-1 home win over Lecce and may miss the World Cup, according to Jose Mourinho.

THE TELEGRAPH

Brendan Rodgers stormed out of a post-match media briefing following Leicester's 0-0 home draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday after a question about his wages.

Image: Brendan Rodgers was said to be upset with a line of questioning after Leicester's draw with Crystal Palace

DAILY RECORD

Huddersfield ran the rule over St Mirren's World Cup hopeful Keanu Baccus at the weekend, with new Terriers boss Mark Fotheringham having a string of positive scouting reports on the Australia international.