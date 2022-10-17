Aston Villa earmark Mauricio Pochettino as replacement for Steven Gerrard - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Aston Villa will make an ambitious attempt to convince Mauricio Pochettino to step back into management with the Midlands club as Steven Gerrard enters the most critical week of his year in charge.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have interviewed Peter Bosz, the former Borussia Dortmund and Ajax manager, as they intensify their search for a new head coach.

Brentford have opened talks with manager Thomas Frank over a new contract, despite the fact he only signed his latest deal in January.

Image: Mauricio Pochettino has been out of work since leaving PSG in July

DAILY MIRROR

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has dismissed the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo joining the club amid suggestions Joao Felix could move the opposite way.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has criticised a "campaign with lots of lies" regarding his salary amid this summer's transfer saga linking him with an exit.

Reported Arsenal transfer target Orkun Kokcu has explained that his religion made him feel uncomfortable with the idea of wearing a captain's armband supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

Image: Diego Simeone has dismissed speculation that Cristiano Ronaldo could join Atletico Madrid

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea's pursuit of Rafael Leao has suffered a blow after AC Milan chiefs intimated they would meet with the player's father at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in order to discuss a new contract.

Arsenal are "ready" to make two signings in January if the right players are available, according to reports. Mikel Arteta is claimed to want both a central midfielder and a winger if possible.

Rangers ace Leon King has been advised to reject any potential moves to Manchester United and Newcastle after the defender was linked with a transfer to the Premier League.

Tottenham have been told that selling Harry Kane for £88 million in the summer would represent "good business" as the England captain has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool are 'interested in bringing in long-term Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong' from Barcelona.

Image: Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong was linked with a move to Manchester United this summer

Antoine Griezmann has begged the Atletico Madrid fans for forgiveness following his permanent move back to the club from Barcelona.

Rival agents attempted to poach Mino Raiola's players on the day he died, Brazilian lawyer Rafaela Pimenta has claimed.

The Football Association are set to reveal English clubs are failing to meet diversity targets within their most senior positions.

Under-fire Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers stormed out of a media briefing shortly after his side's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

THE SUN

Atletico Madrid are reported to have entered the race to sign Brighton star Leandro Trossard.

Former Ireland star Robbie Keane has shared the news that his mother Anne has passed away.

Image: Atletico Madrid have joined the race to sign Brighton's Leandro Trossard

THE TIMES

Neymar is due to give evidence in a Spanish court on Tuesday as he faces charges of fraud and corruption for which prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison term and a €10 million (about £8.6 million) fine.

The Premier League is in talks with clubs about a new pre-season tournament to be held in the USA.

THE INDEPENDENT

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has put to rest fears Richarlison could miss the World Cup by confirming the forward is expected to be fit to feature in the tournament next month.

Sunderland have reiterated their zero-tolerance policy on discrimination after former winger James McClean was targeted by a section of the Stadium of Light crowd.

At least 93 cases of migrant worker abuse have been recorded in Qatar in the year before the World Cup, the Business & Human Rights Resource Centre [BHRRC] has found.

An independent report by leading academics into the chaos at May's Champions League final claims police treatment of fans "constituted criminal assault".

DAILY RECORD

Gio van Bronckhorst is set to be handed a defensive boost with Leon King poised to dodge an SFA rap for his last-gasp lunge on Motherwell's Stuart McKinstry.

Former Celtic star Shunsuke Nakamura is set to retire at the end of the season.

Mikael Lustig insists that now is the right time for him to retire as the Celtic hero prepares to hang up his boots.

SCOTTISH SUN

Former Celtic star Tom Rogic has been told his future at West Brom is safe for now despite being dropped for his new side's first win in 10 games.

Celtic loanee Liam Shaw is feeling the heat after avoiding being sent off for Morecambe after flying into a wild tackle during a match against Burton Albion.