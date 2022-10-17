Gareth Southgate will keep close eye on Liverpool defender Joe Gomez as final plans for World Cup squad take shape - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Gareth Southgate will keep a close eye on Joe Gomez with the Liverpool defender desperate to make a late run into England's World Cup squad.

Howard Webb will start an overhaul of Premier League refereeing in December when he takes over from Mike Riley as chief refereeing officer.

Image: Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is back in the running to make England's World Cup squad

Aston Villa will make an ambitious attempt to convince Mauricio Pochettino to step back into management if Steven Gerrard is let go.

DAILY MIRROR

Erling Haaland becoming a "burden in the dressing room" hints at Manchester City exit problems.

Stan Kroenke is facing a £504m payout with NFL owners expected to approve a resolution over the Rams' fiercely disputed relocation from St. Louis to Los Angeles.

Everton boss Frank Lampard has issued an Anthony Gordon transfer declaration amid new claims of a potential exit.

David de Gea's Manchester United future is in doubt after Erik ten Hag said a 'decision had not been made' on his contract siutation

Image: Manchester United's goalkeeper David de Gea's contract situation remains unresolved

DAILY EXPRESS

Former Aston Villa striker Dion Dublin has backed Rafa Benitez as a potential option to replace Steven Gerrard as manager.

The agent of Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has suggested that the 23-year-old will not be joining Manchester United or Arsenal in the upcoming January transfer window.

DAILY MAIL

FA hand out career-ending ten-year ban to former Reading defender Kynan Isaac after the defender is found guilty of spot-fixing and placing illegal bets on an FA Cup match he played in.

THE SUN

Middlesbrough confident of appointing Man Utd legend Michael Carrick as new boss before weekend clash with Huddersfield.

Image: Middlesbrough are in advanced talks with Michael Carrick over the vacant head coach position at the Riverside Stadium

Paul Pogba's agent has hit out at Manchester United and admitted the reunion may not have been the best choice for either party.

Erik ten Hag has "no problem" with Cristiano Ronaldo getting the hump at being subbed - as long as he does not overdo it.

THE TIMES

N'Golo Kante has been ruled out of the World Cup after a hamstring operation that will sideline the France and Chelsea midfielder for four months.

Image: N'Golo Kante has been ruled out of action for four months

Neymar claimed in court on Tuesday that he had nothing to do with negotiating the Barcelona contract that is the subject of a fraud and corruption case against him.

Neil Lennon has been sacked by Omonia Nicosia, less than a week after the Cypriots were denied a Europa League draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford by a 93rd minute goal from Scott McTominay.

THE INDEPENDENT

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United will wait before making any decisions with players who are nearing the end of their contracts at the club, despite uncertainty over the future of senior figures like David de Gea and Cristiano Ronaldo.

SCOTTISH SUN

Gio van Bronckhorst issues Ridvan Yilmaz Rangers update as he gives 'no debate' verdict over January loan talks.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou reveals January transfer plans as he insists targets are already lined up.

Former Rangers defender Jon Flanagan has announced his retirement from professional football aged 29.