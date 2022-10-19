Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea's future in doubt amid contract uncertainty - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

David de Gea's Manchester United future is in doubt after Erik ten Hag said a 'decision had not been made' on his contract situation

Image: Manchester United's goalkeeper David de Gea's contract situation remains unresolved

Stan Kroenke is facing a £504m payout with NFL owners expected to approve a resolution over the Rams' fiercely disputed relocation from St. Louis to Los Angeles.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Gareth Southgate will keep a close eye on Joe Gomez with the Liverpool defender desperate to make a late run into England's World Cup squad.

Image: Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is back in the running to make England's World Cup squad

Howard Webb will start an overhaul of Premier League refereeing in December when he takes over from Mike Riley as chief refereeing officer.

Aston Villa will make an ambitious attempt to convince Mauricio Pochettino to step back into management if Steven Gerrard is let go.

Football fans are facing the prospect of a World Cup beer shortage after workers at a firm that makes 40 per cent of deliveries announced five days of strike action.

DAILY EXPRESS

Former Aston Villa striker Dion Dublin has backed Rafael Benitez as a potential option to replace Steven Gerrard as manager.

Image: Rafa Benitez was Steven Gerrard's manager at Liverpool

The agent of Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has suggested that the 23-year-old will not be joining Manchester United or Arsenal in the upcoming January transfer window.

DAILY MAIL

The FA has handed out a career-ending 10-year ban to former Reading defender Kynan Isaac after the defender was found guilty of spot-fixing and placing illegal bets on an FA Cup match he played in.

Wilfried Zaha's contract talks are not troubling Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira, who wants more consistency from his forward.

Frank Lampard insists he has no worries about Anthony Gordon's future and has urged the young England star to focus on the pursuit of self-improvement.

THE SUN

Middlesbrough are confident of appointing former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick as their new boss before this weekend's clash with Huddersfield.

Image: Middlesbrough are in advanced talks with Michael Carrick over the vacant head coach position at the Riverside Stadium

Paul Pogba's agent has hit out at Manchester United and admitted the reunion may not have been the best choice for either party.

Erik ten Hag has "no problem" with Cristiano Ronaldo getting the hump at being subbed - as long as he does not overdo it.

Chelsea have confirmed the massive redevelopment of Stamford Bridge will start "in the next year".

Supporters heading to the World Cup will fork out almost £200 a night to stay in "cabins" that resemble a glorified shipping container.

THE TIMES

N'Golo Kante has been ruled out of the World Cup after a hamstring operation sidelined the France and Chelsea midfielder for four months.

Image: N'Golo Kante (right) has been ruled out of action for four months

Neymar claimed in court on Tuesday he had nothing to do with negotiating the Barcelona contract that is the subject of a fraud and corruption case against him.

Neil Lennon has been sacked by Omonia Nicosia, less than a week after the Cypriots were denied a Europa League draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford by a 93rd-minute goal from Scott McTominay.

Frank Lampard has introduced a fine system at Everton and set up a leadership group as he looks to uphold the everyday standards he believes are critical to the club's progress.

Wolves are in talks with Peter Bosz and Michael Beale over the vacant manager's job.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou insists transfer targets are already lined up ahead of the January window.

Former Rangers defender Jon Flanagan has announced his retirement from professional football aged 29.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits he would like situations over Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos' contracts to be resolved before the World Cup.