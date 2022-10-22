Manchester United's Diogo Dalot emerges as target for Real Madrid - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Diogo Dalot has emerged as a target for Real Madrid after the Spaniards were told to forget any hopes they may harbour of landing Joao Cancelo.

Arsenal were interested in signing Calvin Bassey from Rangers in the summer transfer window, but did not push through the deal.

Image: Diogo Dalot has reportedly emerged as target for Real Madrid

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Erling Haaland's agent Rafaela Pimenta has suggested that he would be open to signing a new and improved contract at Manchester City in the not-too-distant future.

Chelsea have reportedly received indications from Frenkie de Jong's camp that he would be willing to consider a January move to Stamford Bridge amid growing frustrations at Barcelona.

Manchester United are ready to strike on Cody Gakpo should Marcus Rashford leave the club next summer, according to reports.

Tottenham Hotspur football director Fabio Paratici could utilise his Juventus connections once more to bolster Antonio Conte's squad in the January transfer window.

Image: Erling Haaland scored his 16th and 17th Premier League goals of the season on Saturday

MAIL ON SUNDAY

England's fringe players such as James Maddison have been left in the dark over whether their World Cup dream remains alive with Gareth Southgate opting not to inform those he named in his provisional squad on Friday night.

LaLiga President Javier Tebas has given Barcelona a serious warning ahead of the start of next season. The Nou Camp side were in a precarious financial position ahead of the start of the current campaign and Tebas has stated that the club are in the same boat for the 2023-24 season.

Roberto Mancini has revealed that he considered resigning from his position as the Italy manager after missing out on World Cup qualification.

Inter Milan's owners Suning are finally selling the club in a deal that could reach around €1.2billion (£1bn) - with chief Steven Zhang moving quickly towards a sale amid a financial crisis.

Turkish club Galatasaray are reportedly furious with their striker Mauro Icardi after he flew home to Argentina to confront his ex-wife Wanda Nara - after a video showed her kissing a rapper.

Champions League winner and World Cup finalist Franck Ribery was in tears as he called time on his football career.

Former Brisbane Roar A-League star and Japan striker Masato Kudo has died aged 32. He had been playing for third-division football club J.League Tegevajaro Miyazaki but was hospitalised earlier this month after being diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a buildup of fluids within the brain.

THE INDEPENDENT

Everton boss Frank Lampard has stressed the need for managers to be given time following his former England team-mate Steven Gerrard's sacking at Aston Villa.

Raphael Varane faces an anxious wait to discover if he will miss the World Cup with the muscle injury that meant he came off in Manchester United's draw with Chelsea in tears.

THE GUARDIAN

The Republic of Ireland manager, Vera Pauw, says it is right Uefa has opened an investigation after her players were filmed singing a pro-IRA songafter their qualification for their first World Cup.

THE DAILY STAR

Brighton's honorary president Dick Knight has handed himself a 10-match ban after a heated turnstile clash when he couldn't get into Brentford's stadium to watch his team play last week.

Image: Real Madrid have to pay Lyon £870,000 following Karim Benzema's Ballon d'Or triumph, according to reports.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Manchester United want to fight Liverpool for Colombia's next star Jhon Duran.

Real Madrid have to pay Lyon £870,000 following Karim Benzema's Ballon d'Or triumph, according to reports.

West Brom have held talks with Liam Rosenior about a swift return to management. Rosenior, 38, left his interim gaffer role at Derby last month after Paul Warne's appointment.

Norwich will turn to old boy Russell Martin if boss Dean Smith cannot lift their season.

THE SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Aston Villa captain John McGinn has been dropped for Sunday's key Premier League game against Brentford by new caretaker manager Aaron Danks, in charge following Steven Gerrard's Thursday night sacking.

The BBC has slashed its team for the World Cup in Qatar to save money after spending heavily on its coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Jeremie Frimpong has reportedly been lined up for a stunning move to the Premier League, with Manchester United rumoured to be keeping an eye on the former City defender.

DAILY RECORD

Stephen Robinson insists he's had no contact from Irish FA chiefs about taking over the Northern Ireland job.

Rangers supposedly came 'close' to signing FC Ufa starlet Gamid Agalarov last summer - before opting to sign free-scoring striker Antonio Colak instead, according to his agent.