Arsenal to hand Mikel Arteta £50m January transfer kitty to keep Premier League title bid alive - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Arsenal will back boss Mikel Arteta's Premier League title bid and bankroll a January transfer splurge with £50m in the January transfer window.

Man City legend Sergio Aguero claims boss Pep Guardiola once dropped him for being too fat.

Kylian Mbappe's younger brother, Ethan, made his UEFA Youth League full debut for Paris Saint-Germain in their 3-1 win over Maccabi Haifa, aged just 15.

Tyson Fury is recording a single for charity. The heavyweight champ, 34, will release his version of crowd favourite Sweet Caroline on November 11.

THE MAIL

Joe Cole believes Graham Potter has 'ticked every box' since taking over as Chelsea manager in September.

Arsenal have begun talks with technical director Edu over a new long-term contract in an attempt to secure the Brazilian's future.

Rio Ferdinand believes Jadon Sancho has lost his 'swagger' since joining Manchester United for a fee of £73m.

Sebastien Haller returned to training with former club Ajax on Tuesday as he continues his recovery from a testicular tumour.

Bolton's ambitious bid to host the 2031 or 2035 Ryder Cup is now back on after a public inquiry ruled in favour of developers.

THE GUARDIAN

Rory McIlroy says he feels betrayed by some of the golfers who have joined the breakaway LIV tour.

SCOTTISH SUN

Efe Ambrose is set to join his sixth Scottish club by completing a switch to Greenock Morton.