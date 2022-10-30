Real Madrid plotting transfer move for Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus next summer - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Real Madrid are set to launch a bid for Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus next summer, according to reports.

Image: Gabriel Jesus in action for Arsenal

Thomas Tuchel claims that his Chelsea sacking "came too early".

Everton snubbed the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo for just £2m in 2002.

Image: Thomas Tuchel left Chelsea in September

DAILY MAIL

Raheem Sterling came close to sealing a stunning move to Champions League holders Real Madrid in the summer before choosing to join Chelsea.

Image: Raheem Sterling has been lining up as a wing-back for Chelsea in recent weeks

Atletico Madrid reportedly rejected an £85.6m (€100m) bid for forward Joao Felix despite his struggling form for the Spanish side.

Jules Kounde has said he did not think his injury was 'anything serious' after his early withdrawal from play on Saturday - a much needed boost for Barcelona and France.

DAILY MIRROR

Kieran Trippier has warned Newcastle can still improve - as they bid to gatecrash the top four.

Former Manchester United coach Neil Wood has questioned Erik ten Hag's decision to throw Alejandro Garnacho into the first-team fold.

Image: Manchester United are working on a new deal for Alejandro Garnacho

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has been tipped to sign for Newcastle by former USA international Eric Wynalda.

SCOTTISH SUN

Leigh Griffiths has suggested he could retire from football altogether very soon.

DAILY RECORD

Hyped-up Hearts boss Robbie Neilson is challenging his injury-ravaged side to oust Hibs and reclaim third place in the Premiership before the World Cup break.

Kenny Dalglish doesn't believe close friend Steven Gerrard would return to the Rangers dug-out following his sacking at Aston Villa but insists whoever is in charge when the next transfer window opens will have to drastically improve the squad.

Celtic target Ryan Mmaee has broken his silence on the Hoops' interest in him and hinted he could be ready for a move in the next transfer window.