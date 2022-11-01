Barcelona consider Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta as next head coach - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Barcelona are reportedly considering Mikel Arteta as their next boss.

Image: Mikel Arteta is reportedly interesting his old club Barcelona

Manchester need to find their next Wayne Rooney, according to former striker Michael Owen.

Man Utd have been given a huge boost after Anthony Martial returned to full training.

DAILY MIRROR

Mesut Ozil's agent has questioned the loyalty of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the former Arsenal striker joined Chelsea in the summer.

Image: Diogo Dalot has been in fine form this season

Diogo Dalot's Manchester United future remains uncertain, amid reports that agent Jorge Mendes is trying to engineer his exit.

Facundo Pellistri's agent has confirmed the Uruguay international is likely to leave Manchester United after the World Cup.

Liverpool are plotting a move to sign RB Leipzig star Konrad Laimer as Jurgen Klopp tries to bolster his midfield options next summer.

DAILY STAR

Andy Carroll very nearly joined Belgian side Club Brugge - who are in tearing it up in the Champions League at the moment - over the summer.

Image: Could Eden Hazard be heading back to the Premier League?

Eden Hazard is reportedly in line for a shock return to the Premier League with Aston Villa following the arrival of Unai Emery.

DAILY EXPRESS

Besiktas manager Senol Gunes has admitted Dele Alli has performed below expectations since his season-long loan switch from Everton in the summer.

Manchester United plan to sign a world-class striker next summer to counter the threat of Erling Haaland across the city.

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong has decided he doesn't want to leave the Nou Camp when the transfer window reopens in January, according to reports.

DAILY MAIL

Premier League clubs will reject Argentina's request to leave their players out of the final round of matches before the World Cup.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says the club will do all they can to keep Wilfried Zaha when his contract expires at the end of the season

Crystal Palace fear Wilfried Zaha will leave when his deal expires at the end of the season, despite the club verbally offering their talisman a bumper new contract.