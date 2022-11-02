Jude Bellingham: Man Utd revive interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United have revived their interest in £100m-rated England and Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

Sergio Ramos has issued a last-gasp plea to Spain boss Luis Enrique to include him in the national squad for the first time in 18 months for the World Cup in Qatar.

Toni Kroos has admitted he was "surprised and saddened" by Casemiro's decision to leave Real Madrid and join Manchester United this summer.

THE SUN

Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool owners have reportedly agreed to go all in for Jude Bellingham but Borussia Dortmund will demand £130m for any transfer.

Image: Jurgen Klopp is reportedly ready to go 'all in' for Bellingham

Manchester United are "seriously considering" a sensational swoop for former Stoke striker Eric Choupo-Moting, reports claim.

AC Milan have joined Barcelona in the transfer chase for Chelsea star Jorginho - who could leave for free in the summer.

Image: Jorginho could leave Chelsea for free in the summer

Pep Guardiola has rejected an invitation to go to the World Cup in Qatar.

Manchester United are ready to trigger a one-year extension with Diogo Dalot amid interest from Barcelona and AC Milan.

Bayern Munich star Manuel Neuer has revealed he's been suffering from skin cancer on his face.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Mikel Arteta will be given the chance to target a January signing to boost title hopes and further his Arsenal overhaul where almost all of Unai Emery's first-team signings have been replaced.

DAILY MAIL

The FA has declined a request from FIFA to make Gareth Southgate available for interviews at half-time during England's World Cup matches.

Image: Moises Caicedo has shone for Brighton this season

Real Madrid have reportedly identified Brighton's highly-rated Moises Caicedo as a replacement for club legend Luka Modric.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal will consider a January swoop for 21-year-old Palmeiras midfielder Danilo when the winter market opens in 2023 with technical director Edu ready to back his manager Mikel Arteta with further signings.

DAILY STAR

Celtic supporters clashed with Spanish police ahead of their Champions League match with Real Madrid in the Spanish capital.

Image: Lionel Messi's future at PSG is unclear

Lionel Messi has a special clause in his PSG contract which could allow him to skip the club's last match before the World Cup.

THE TIMES

Gareth Southgate has been criticised for saying that workers in Qatar are "united" in wanting this month's World Cup to go ahead.

Patrick Reed is seeking a billion dollars in damages after filing another defamation lawsuit against a string of journalists and media outlets.

Test matches in August are likely to return to England's international schedule from 2024 with the new leadership at the ECB starting to unpick the previously agreed programme.

DAILY RECORD

Hibs boss Lee Johnson has revealed Martin Boyle is currently in Manchester seeing a specialist over the injury which could threaten his World Cup dreams.