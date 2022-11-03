Chelsea and Liverpool to battle for Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after price tag revealed - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Liverpool and Chelsea are set to battle over Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after his price tag was revealed.

Chelsea supremo Todd Boehly has been identified as a potential buyer for NFL team the Washington Commanders.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting could sensationally end up back in the Premier League with Manchester United thanks to his improved form and contract status - as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

DAILY MIRROR

Gerard Pique's decision to retire will reportedly save Barcelona £46m and comes after claims the defender had a falling out with manager Xavi over a lack of playing time, plus a leak of the player's contract.

Barcelona right-back Hector Bellerin has called on the club to take inspiration from Arsenal's patience towards Mikel Arteta in their approach with Xavi.

Erling Haaland has been warned by Zlatan Ibrahimovic not to allow Pep Guardiola's "ego" to derail his career at Manchester City.

Jorginho is not interested in joining Barcelona on a free transfer at the end of the season and instead wants to sign a contract extension at Chelsea.

THE SUN

Wales have sent medical staff to Los Angeles and Nice to ensure Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey are in top shape for the World Cup.

West Ham, Southampton, Leicester and Brentford are keeping tabs on Lyon winger Tete - who is on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk - ahead of a potential January move.

Ben Chilwell is out of the World Cup and will miss a large chunk of the season amid suspicions he has torn his hamstring.

THE TELEGRAPH

Heung-Min Son suffered four fractures to his eye socket, with surgery to save his World Cup brought forward to Friday.

DAILY MAIL

Barcelona and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay has taken to social media to vehemently deny reports that he is delaying his return from injury on purpose in order to prioritise his fitness for the World Cup.

Mikel Arteta wants to add to his Arsenal squad in January and a winger is believed to be the club's No 1 priority, with Orlando City's Facundo Torres and Mykhaylo Mudryk of Shakhtar Donetsk two possible targets.

Leicester still hope to persuade Youri Tielemans to sign a new contract and end the risk of losing him on a free transfer next summer.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham transfer chiefs have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi in January.

Manchester United have been offered fresh hope that a deal is there to be struck for Joao Felix as soon as January, with Atletico Madrid now reportedly ready to sell their underperforming forward.

Manchester City and Liverpool could be gifted the chance to sign Wolves playmaker Matheus Nunes for a cut-price fee following his slow start to the season.

THE TIMES

A group of 40 England fans are being paid by Qatar to attend the World Cup, with instructions to deliver positive messages about the experience, sing certain songs when requested and report critical social media posts.

DAILY RECORD

Ange Postecoglou doesn't fear losing top stars as he says sales can help keep Celtic growing and improving in the Champions League.