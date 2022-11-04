Paper Talk: Wilfried Zaha - Barcelona and Juventus have joined the race to sign Crystal Palace forward

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Barcelona and Juventus have joined the race to sign Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha.

Gerard Pique has foregone wages worth £44m in an effort to help cash-stricken Barcelona

Man Utd are confident Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot will extend their stays and sign new deals

Kurt Zouma has spoken out on his cat-kicking shame, admitting: "I have great remorse".

DAILY STAR

Four members of England's band have reportedly joined a Qatari-funded scheme to spy on their fellow supporters during the World Cup and publicly promote the host nation in exchange for a free trip

Leeds United have been forced to pay RB Leipzig £18.4m for Jean-Kevin Augustin - after the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected their appeal.

DAILY MIRROR

Lewis Hamilton looks set to make further forays into the music industry after American electronic dance group Major Lazer teased his involvement in the making of their latest material.

The Brooklyn Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving for five games without pay following his refusal to apologise for sharing a link to an antisemitic film.

Forty England fans are set to be paid for travelling to Qatar as part of a 'fan leader' programme run by the host country in which they will be expected to spread positive messages about the country.

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has admitted the team are less defensively secure following the exit of Casemiro to Manchester United.

Manchester United have seen their hopes of signing Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa hit the buffers with the Portuguese tied down to a new five-year contract with his current club.

THE TELEGRAPH

James Milner says turning his back on football's drinking culture has fuelled 20 years at the top of the game

DAILY MAIL

Leicester City have opened up contract talks with Youri Tielemans.

THE TIMES

Erik ten Hag is not ready to give up on Donny van de Beek just yet despite the midfielder's latest sub-par display for Manchester United.

DAILY RECORD

UEFA paid Celtic in excess of £25m for their participation in the Champions League this season - with the Parkhead side banking £7.6m more than rivals Rangers.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic chief executive Michael Nicholson has revealed he was informed there was no CCTV coverage after broken glass was found in Joe Hart's goalmouth at half-time during last April's Old Firm clash at Ibrox.