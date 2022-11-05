Paper Talk: Youri Tielemans - Mikel Arteta asks Arsenal to sign Leicester midfielder

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUN ON SUNDAY

Mikel Arteta has requested Arsenal sign Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans in January.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Lionel Messi has suffered an injury scare just over two weeks before Argentina kick off their World Cup campaign.

Manchester United's rising star Alejandro Garnacho was dropped on the club's summer tour after breaking the rules laid down by manager Erik ten Hag.

Gareth Southgate has admitted he turned down the England manager's job at first due to the stress he saw the role put on others.

England World Cup hopeful Ivan Toney is being investigated by the FA over allegations he gambled on football.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang insists he is "a Blue now" as the Chelsea star prepares to face Arsenal for the first time since his controversial exit.

Pep Guardiola has dropped his biggest hint yet that he is ready to commit his future to Manchester City.

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Vitoria Guimaraes' defensive midfielder Ibrahima Bamba.

Unai Emery is reportedly planning on making former Arsenal and Manchester United target Pau Torres his first Aston Villa transfer having finally arrived in the Midlands.

SUNDAY TIMES

Gareth Southgate received a significant boost before naming his England squad for the World Cup on Thursday when Pep Guardiola revealed Kalvin Phillips is set to be one of Manchester City's substitutes in Wednesday's Carabao Cup game with Chelsea.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United are preparing for life without Cristiano Ronaldo by prioritising a striker as their next major first-team signing, with Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko high on their list of long-term targets.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Tottenham are prepared to include Emerson Royal in a potential swap offer for Inter Milan full-back Denzel Dumfries when the transfer window reopens in January,

STAR ON SUNDAY

Chelsea have turned their attention to Wolves star Nelson Semedo as a potential back-up to Reece James in the January transfer window.