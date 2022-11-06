Paper Talk: Man Utd want Benjamin Sesko or Dusan Vlahovic to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United have put 19-year-old Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko on their shortlist to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, along with Juventus' Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is "confident" Heung-Min Son will be fit in time to play a part in the Qatar World Cup after undergoing surgery on his eye injury.

A gay man who has previously living in Qatar has claimed he was 'hunted' by the country's police force.

The love affair between Wrexham AFC and Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney has been one of the great stories in recent football history, but Football Manager is to thank for the club being taken over.

THE SUN

Tottenham are hoping that Chelsea's lack of interest in Anthony Gordon under Graham Potter will give them a free run at signing the Everton forward.

Ivan Toney remains available for World Cup selection - despite being under FA investigation over a betting probe.

Southampton are set to sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Petr Cech has signed for ice hockey side Chelmsford Chieftains.

THE DAILY MAIL

Thomas Frank has accused a member of Nottingham Forest's groundskeeping team of injuring one of his coaches before Brentford's game at the City Ground on Saturday.

Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on Vitoria Guimaraes' defensive midfielder Ibrahima Bamba.

THE DAILY EXPRESS

Leeds are leading the race to sign Birmingham youngster George Hall.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Livid Rangers fans waited outside McDiarmid Park to vent their frustrations after the Light Blues fell to a shock defeat against St Johnstone.​​​​​​