Sadio Mane a major doubt for World Cup - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that not signing Heung-Min Son when he was Borussia Dortmund boss is one of the "big mistakes in his life".

THE GUARDIAN

Gareth Southgate is set to recall Marcus Rashford and is poised to replace the injured Reece James with the Arsenal defender Ben White when he names his 26-man England squad for the World Cup on Thursday.

Image: Manchester United's Marcus Rashford could be set to return to the England squad

England have been tipped to win the World Cup by a forecasting model that successful predicted France's win in 2018 and Germany's in 2014.

THE SUN

Wayne Rooney has struck up a bond with the new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. The former England striker has been a regular visitor to his former club's training HQ in recent weeks, even turning up at times in a club tracksuit.

Tottenham are planning a January move to re-sign Marcus Edwards, according to reports.

Ashley Williams has been cleared of improper conduct and violent and threatening behaviour by the Football Association.

Bayern Munich have confirmed Senegal forward Sadio Mane has damaged his right fibula - leaving his World Cup dream in major doubt.

The bosses of the 20 Premier League clubs have been warned not to expect all their World Cup stars back for the Boxing Day restart.

Newcastle's owners have pumped a further £70 million into the club.

An England LGBTQ+ fans' representative is dismayed that David Beckham is a paid ambassador for Qatar ahead of the World Cup.

DAILY MAIL

There is a growing belief, according to those with knowledge of the situation, that Jude Bellingham's next club will be Manchester City.

Image: Jude Bellingham is reportedly leaning towards joining Manchester City

Newcastle will host a Saudi Arabian national team on Tyneside later this month, as links between the club and country of their majority owners are strengthened.

Facundo Pellistri will look to secure a permanent transfer away from Manchester United during the January transfer window, according to reports.

Conor Benn has been removed from the WBC rankings pending the outcome of investigations into his two positive drugs tests.

British No 1 Cam Norrie has been accused of joining a ''jamboree of sportswashing'' by signing up for an event in Saudi Arabia next month.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United are reportedly putting plans in place on signing a big-name striker within the next year but could face severe competition from a number of European giants.

Gareth Southgate is ready to gamble on fitness issues rather than make surprise call-ups to his World Cup squad.

Romelu Lukaku is in a race to prove his fitness as Belgium boss Roberto Martinez announces his 26-man World Cup squad today.

James Anderson is set to be asked to lead England's bowling attack on and off the field in Pakistan as interim bowling coach.

THE TIMES

Kyle Walker has told England he will be fit to play at the World Cup and is hopeful of being included in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad along with his Manchester City team-mate, Kalvin Phillips.

Gareth Bale will be able to indulge his love of golf during the World Cup after Wales had a simulator installed at the team hotel in Qatar.

A whistleblower who worked for the Qatar 2022 World Cup bid has claimed in a new documentary that three African Fifa officials were offered $1.5 million (£1.3 million) each for their football federations in return for their votes.

Leeds United's American shareholders, who have links to the NFL's San Francisc 49ers, are gearing up for a full takeover of the club after securing the necessary funds.

THE DAILY TELEGRAPH

Premier League clubs are on a collision course over how they will pay for the ''new deal for football'' - with smaller clubs insisting that the so called ''Big Six'' accept a greater share of the bill, potentially through a transfer tax.

A review is to be conducted after a Bath City player was left in a critical condition following a head-first collision with a pitchside advertising board reinforced with concrete blocks.

Almost 100 people at Newcastle Falcons have been interviewed for the Rugby Football Union's investigation into racism within the sport, with the report to be released '' in a few weeks' time'', according to Luther Burrell.

French prosecutors have searched the headquarters of the Rugby World Cup organising committee as part of an investigation into alleged corruption.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic legend Neil Lennon's son Gallagher has earned his first Northern Ireland U18s call-up after choosing to represent the country of his father rather than Scotland, where he was born.

Jason Cummings admitted he teared up when he realised he'd been called up by Australia for the World Cup.