Liverpool and Manchester United to battle for Borussia Dortmund star Youssoufa Moukoko - Paper Talk

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly set to battle it out for the signature of Borussia Dortmund starlet Youssoufa Moukoko, who has already earned comparisons to the likes of Erling Haaland due to his meteoric rise to prominence over the last few years.

Former Tottenham full-back Pascal Chimbonda has urged his old side to make a play for James Maddison in the transfer window because the creative midfielder has the qualities required to turn their season around.

THE TIMES

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will see a specialist in the next 24 hours to assess the extent of a dislocated shoulder that has hampered his recent performances for Everton.

Image: Dominic Calvert-Lewin is due to see a specialist

DAILY MAIL

Ally McCoist believes that Liverpool should have "broken the bank" and signed Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice last summer in order to improve their midfield.

Alphonso Davies has said that he'll be "100 per cent" fit for Canada's World Cup as the Bayern Munich full-back works his way back from a hamstring strain - though he appears to be in an extremely tight race for fitness based on his own timeline.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Southampton will pay Luton in excess of £4m in compensation for Nathan Jones, who was named manager on Thursday morning after several years of closely monitoring his rise.

THE SUN

England's opening World Cup group opponents Iran scraped a 1-0 win at home over world No 142 Nicaragua on Thursday.

Arsenal are targeting a January transfer for Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze, according to reports.

Sadio Mane's World Cup dream appears to be alive with the Bayern Munich star set to be named in the Senegal squad, according to reports.

Image: Sadio Mane suffered an injury with Bayern Munich this week

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic are set to seek SFA clarification over Jota's controversial offside goal against Motherwell.

DAILY RECORD

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is a top target to replace Nathan Jones at Luton.

Sean Dyche has pleaded with Ross Wilson to invite him to Ibrox for the next Old Firm derby as he responded to speculation linking him as a possible successor to Giovanni van Bronckhorst if the Dutchman fails to ride out the current storm engulfing him.

Billy Gilmour has opened up on the "frustrating" start to his Brighton career which has seen the Scotland star play just 13 minutes of first-team football since his summer move from Chelsea.