Endrick: Chelsea host family of Brazilian wonderkid amid interest from Real Madrid, PSG and Liverpool

Chelsea have hosted the family of Brazilian teenager Endrick at the club's training ground as they continue to explore the possibility of signing the Palmeiras forward.

The 16-year-old is one of the most coveted youngsters in world football, with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Manchester City among a host of clubs reportedly interested in his signature.

Endrick became the youngest player to appear for Palmeiras' first team last month at the age of just 16 years, two months and 16 days and has scored three goals in the Brazilian Serie A following a hugely successful spell in the club's youth academy.

Chelsea introduced defender and compatriot Thiago Silva - the Brazil captain who will lead his country at the World Cup - to Endrick and his family, with his father Douglas also visiting Stamford Bridge.

Endrick can sign any prospective deal with a new club next year before actually making the move following his 18th birthday in July 2024.

Endrick emerged as a target for a number of European giants in January when, at the age of 15, he won the awards for most valuable player and goal of the tournament at one of the most renowned U20 tournaments in the world - the Copinha in Sao Paulo.

Endrick scored five times in just 90 minutes of action, spread across three games playing against older players.

Palmeira valued him at up to €40m (£35m) at the time and are confident they can receive more than the £29.3m they were paid by Manchester City for Gabriel Jesus in 2016.

The Brazilian side believe Endrick is a generational talent who could one day end up being compared to players such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Endrick's family have strong ties with Palmeiras, with his father working as a caretaker at the club.

Chelsea and Manchester City were considered the English sides with the best chance of signing Endrick. However, the teenager's favourite European club is Real Madrid and he is represented by the same agents as Vinicius Junior, who joined the club as a teenager from Brazilian side Flamengo four years ago.