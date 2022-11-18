Anthony Elanga defends Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo on criticism of younger players - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga has defended team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo on his criticism of younger players during his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan.

Lionesses captain Leah Williamson revealed she has no interest in watching the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Alejandro Garnacho has been rewarded for his breakthrough performances at Old Trafford by being voted Manchester United's Player of the Month for November.

Argentina and Uruguay have flown in an astonishing 900 kilograms of meat in preparation for the World Cup in Qatar.

Marcos Alonso will reportedly be offered a two-year contract extension at Barcelona as the La Liga leaders continue to juggle their financial constraints.

Mauricio Pochettino believes "timing" was behind him missing out on the Manchester United job over the summer and said "trains don't only pass once" when asked whether he could see himself at Old Trafford in the future.

Jordan Henderson has urged the FA to speed up their process of investigating claims of racism after it took them 17 days to clear him over an incident with Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes in October.

An independent FA panel has begun hearing the case against former Crawley Town manager John Yems who denies 16 charges of racial discrimination against players. A verdict is expected in the next few weeks.

Shaun Edwards has revealed he will stay on as part of France's coaching team until the 2027 Rugby World Cup after brief talks with the England hierarchy which failed to lead to any offer being put on the table.

THE GUARDIAN

Fans who have travelled to Qatar as part of a controversial paid-for supporters programme have been told by Qatari authorities that their cash has been cut.

A large official fan village, which is expected to house dozens of England and Wales fans in the coming weeks, still resembles a building site less than 48 hours before the World Cup kicks off.

Migrant workers employed as security guards in a huge park that will be at the heart of Qatar's World Cup festivities appear to be being paid as little as 35 pence an hour.

THE SUN

James Maddison is facing a race to be 100 per cent fit for England's opener with Iran on Monday.

Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli snubbed a move to Manchester United as he did not want to "leave Italy".

Eden Hazard has vowed to play for Turkish giants Fenerbahce before he retires, according to former club chief Hasan Cetinkaya.

Adrien Rabiot wants to use the World Cup to put himself in the shop window and maybe secure a transfer to England.

England sponsors Lucozade has pulled all its branding from the World Cup in a snub to Qatar.

DAILY MIRROR

Alejandro Garnacho has caused a stir after 'liking' a controversial post on social media that suggested the Manchester United hotshot failed to make Argentina's World Cup squad for a second time 'because he is Spanish'.

Manchester United have been warned that they could lose "one of the best players in the world" Facundo Pellistri shortly after the World Cup.

THE TIMES

Manchester United want to kick Cristiano Ronaldo out of the club and have instructed their lawyers to see if they can rip up the Portugal forward's contract.

The Football Association has given its endorsement to Fifa's president Gianni Infantino standing for another term in office despite the world governing body failing to deliver on a centre for migrant workers in Qatar or a compensation fund.

Jack Warner, the former Fifa vice-president who became a notorious figure in the organisation, has said he will not watch a single minute of the World Cup in Qatar.

Qatar has had 12 years to prepare for the World Cup, so some of Fifa's leading officials have been bemused but not amused by the last-minute scrambles to get ready.

DAILY EXPRESS

Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger has urged Los Blancos to sign his Germany team-mate Jamal Musiala in what could be a big boost for Liverpool's chances of acquiring Jude Bellingham.

Arsenal could land themselves their own Riyad Mahrez in January as reports from France claim they are interested in Toulouse attacking midfielder Fares Chaibi.

Arsenal could improve their hopes of landing long-term target Moussa Diaby by including Cedric Soares as part of any deal with Bayer Leverkusen for the winger.

Brad Friedel says it should be a "no brainer" for Liverpool to make a double swoop on Chelsea to sign Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

French footballing chiefs have confirmed Hugo Lloris will not wear a rainbow armband because Fifa failed to respond to their permission requests.

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has publicly confirmed for the first time that Fenway Sports Group are "exploring a sale".

Emma Hayes has spoken for the first time since returning to Chelsea duties six weeks on from her emergency hysterectomy, criticising long NHS wait times for gynaecological care that "would not happen if men were suffering".

DAILY STAR

FIFA chiefs have been accused of 'total hypocrisy' after supporters were banned from drinking beer in the perimeter of stadiums for the entire World Cup.

THE ATHLETIC

Wolverhampton Wanderers technical director Scott Sellars is set to leave the Midlands club.

The CEO of the European Club Association, Charlie Marshall, has labelled new European Super League proposals as "opaque" - but admits football needs wider reform.

Edwin van der Sar's potential reunion with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United has been put on ice after he agreed fresh terms to stay on as Ajax sporting director.

Jesse Marsch has high hopes for the United States at the World Cup in Qatar but says their youthful squad could be ideally placed to become serious contenders for their home tournament in 2026.

DAILY RECORD

Vissel Kobe defender Yuki Kobayashi will join Celtic according to reports in his homeland as Ange Postecoglou looks set to kickstart his January recruitment drive.

Contract rebel Nicolas Raskin has reportedly been handed a deadline by Standard Liege over a new deal with Rangers named among clubs monitoring the midfielder.

Aberdeen chief Dave Cormack says the £5m his club lost is "necessary" for them to compete with the likes of Hearts and Hibs in the Scottish Premiership.

SCOTTISH SUN

Ben Doak is on the radar of Liverpool's Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest.