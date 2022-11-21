Bukayo Saka set to treble his wages and sign new deal at Arsenal - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Bukayo Saka is set to treble his wages and become one of Arsenal's highest earners.

Jude Bellingham has revealed he was so excited after his World Cup debut that he could not sleep.

Belgium star Jan Vertonghen believes players are scared to speak out about issues surrounding the Qatar World Cup because they are being "controlled".

THE SUN

Manchester United are leading the transfer race for PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo, according to reports.

Harry Kane has given England a massive injury scare after being sent for a scan on his ankle.

Jude Bellingham has urged fans to bunk off to watch England's march to World Cup glory.

DAILY EXPRESS

Rio Ferdinand has claimed Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has "got what he wanted" after the Red Devils confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the club.

Argentine media have laid into Lionel Messi and head coach Lionel Scaloni after their shock World Cup defeat against Saudi Arabia.

DAILY MAIL

Pep Guardiola is moving closer to agreeing a new two-year contract at Manchester City.

Budweiser will reportedly seek around $47m from FIFA following the U-turn decision on allowing alcohol to be sold inside stadiums at the World Cup.

DAILY RECORD

Ange Postecoglou has sparked Celtic transfer excitement after revealing "a couple" of signings are lined up.

SCOTTISH SUN

Dave King has warned there must be a change in the Rangers boardroom or the club will "stagnate" for years to come.