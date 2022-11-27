PSV's Cody Gakpo 'holding out' for Manchester United move | Red Devils eye Chelsea's Christian Pulisic - Paper Talk

Plus: Newcastle want to sign Juventus striker Moise Kean; Mykhaylo Mudryk looks set to join Arsenal, with a deal in place for around £40m; Inter Miami are close to agreeing a deal with PSG forward Lionel Messi, with the US club confident the Argentine will sign after the World Cup
Sunday 27 November 2022 22:22, UK
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...
THE SUN
PSV star Cody Gakpo is 'holding out' for a move to Manchester United.
Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a January loan move for Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic.
Leeds are ready to reward their teenage Spanish striker Mateo Joseph with a pay rise and a longer deal.
DAILY EXPRESS
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly rejected an offer to buy Liverpool as he hopes to make an offer for Manchester United instead.
Newcastle are reportedly interested in signing former Premier League flop Moise Kean, who joined Juventus from Everton on a two-year loan deal last summer.
DAILY MAIL
Harry Kane is set to tell Gareth Southgate he wants to play against Wales as he hunts down England's all-time goal-scoring record.
Brazil's World Cup fitness woes have continued with a sickness bug hitting the Selecao squad ahead of their match with Switzerland on Monday.
Mykhaylo Mudryk, who has been dubbed the 'Ukrainian Neymar' after bursting onto the scene at Shakhtar Donetsk, looks set to join Arsenal, with a deal in place for around £40m.
THE TIMES
Inter Miami are close to agreeing a deal with Lionel Messi, with the US club confident that the Argentina superstar will sign after the World Cup in Qatar.
Granit Xhaka has already told his Arsenal team-mate Gabriel Jesus that he intends to "smash him" when Switzerland play Brazil in their Group G match on Monday.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Harry Kane does not want to be rested for England's final World Cup Group B game against Wales on Tuesday with the striker bidding to break Wayne Rooney's goal-scoring record in Qatar.
John Terry and Wayne Bridge, the former Chelsea and England team-mates who were at the centre of one of English football's biggest scandals, have been reunited in awkward circumstances: they are staying at the same Qatari World Cup hotel.
DAILY RECORD
Alistair Johnston will be a Celtic player after the World Cup as new reports claim the final hurdle has been cleared with Montreal.
SCOTTISH SUN
Josh Doig is at the centre of a huge transfer battle in Italy with Serie A leaders Napoli fighting it out with Lazio and Bologna to sign the Scotland Under 21s captain in January.