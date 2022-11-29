Cody Gakpo: Man Utd closing on PSV and Netherlands forward? - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United are reportedly in talks with Cody Gakpo's agents as they look to swoop for the PSV star.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been dealt a major blow in his search for his new club after leaving Manchester United, with Bayern Munich ruling out the prospect of signing him.

Chris Wilder has thrown his hat into the ring for the vacant Queens Park Rangers job.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter and owner Todd Boehly are considering a move for a No 1 goalkeeper in the summer, placing the futures of Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy in doubt.

Image: Are Man Utd closing on Netherlands and PSV sensation Cody Gakpo?

THE TIMES

The departure of Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli from the club is being seen as a serious blow to attempts to revive the European Super League.

Danny Kerry, who only joined Eddie Jones' staff as a training coordinator last month to try and improve the culture in England's dressing room, is already considering his position.

The RFU's plans for a 20-team competition involving teams from the Premiership and Championship will be blocked by teams in the second tier

DAILY MIRROR

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois says that if Belgium discover who is 'leaking' information about alleged bust-ups within their squad then they will immediately be banished.

DAILY EXPRESS

Bayern Munich are reportedly 'still working' on a deal to lure Harry Kane from Tottenham with the England skipper set to decide on his future after the World Cup.

Image: Could Bayern Munich lure Harry Kane to Germany?

Manchester United transfer targets Cody Gakpo and Jeremie Frimpong could cost the club up to £65m this winter, according to reports.

Juventus may be forced into a fire sale that would have Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal interested.

Manchester United and Brazil winger Antony has remarkably claimed that the air conditioning at World Cup stadiums has made him sick.

Midfielder Carlos Soler, who only joined Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the summer window, is already being linked with a move away which is sure to perk up interest from former suitors Arsenal.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard have denied rumours of a major rift in the Belgium squad despite a frank exchange between players during a team meeting.

DAILY MAIL

Journalists from Israel, who would usually be barred from even being in Qatar, have received little help trying to interview fans at the World Cup, with many being openly hostile towards them once it is clear where they are from.

Bookies have stopped taking bets on man-of-the-match awards at the World Cup amid talk that social media tipsters are urging followers to vote for certain players even if they are under-performing.

THE GUARDIAN

Ten of the women who accused Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct while he was a member of the Houston Texans are planning to attend his first game back from suspension, which takes place in the Texas city on Sunday, to show it is "not something that's over".

DAILY RECORD

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been warned to expect an "uncomfortable" 90 minutes when his side faces West of Scotland League side Darvel in the Scottish Cup.