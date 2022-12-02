Barcelona open door for Lionel Messi return, Manchester United face competition for Joao Felix - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

Barcelona are talking up the possibility of Lionel Messi returning to the club, with sporting director Jordi Cruyff saying: "Barca and Messi have to be together again one day. This is clear."

Brazil are reportedly concerned Neymar could be out for the entire World Cup after he was forced off in their opening game with an ankle injury.

Jack Grealish has broken his silence on his controversial dig at Newcastle's Miguel Almiron to apologise for his actions in Man City's title celebrations last season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly received a proposal from Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal to rival an earlier bid made by their domestic rivals Al Nassr.

Liverpool's owners Fenway Sports Group are still putting recruitment high on their agenda amid apparent changes to their takeover plan, which may not see them sell their whole stake in the club after all.

South Korea boss Paulo Bento blasted English referee Anthony Taylor for showing "a deep lack of common sense" when issuing him with his World Cup red card.

Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left staff members 'in tears' by sending them a surprise Christmas hamper just weeks after his sacking, it has been revealed.

Manchester United will reportedly face competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in a bid to land Joao Felix in January - with Atletico Madrid 'ready to sell' for €100million (£86m).

England are considering RFU director of performance Conor O'Shea as an interim coaching option with Warren Gatland also in the frame as Eddie Jones' future looks increasingly uncertain.

World Cup organisers are increasingly open to discarding the new three-team group format for the 2026 tournament in the US, Mexico and Canada. It comes after concerns that too many dead rubbers in the last round of matches could dilute the expanded 48-team event.

England international Luke Shaw admits that Manchester City players in the England camp stand out because of their love of playing football.

In mind-blowing fashion, one of England's standout performers at the World Cup - Harry Maguire - has been ridiculed inside the Parliament of Ghana during crazy viral footage that has surfaced online.

England are using sports psychologist Ian Mitchell to ensure that they are ready for the possibility of a penalty shootout in the World Cup knockout stages. The FA's head of performance psychology, who joined England from Wales four years ago, is working with the squad at their Al-Wakrah base to prepare them for the stress of spot-kick drama.

Liverpool have received a huge boost in their quest to sign Jude Bellingham after Borussia Dortmund's managing director Carsten Cramer admitted the Reds would be his 'preferred' destination should the England international leave the club.

Roberto Martinez will pursue options in club management after tearful scenes in the Belgium dressing room as he stood down following the nation's World Cup exit.

Celtic have been joined by Ferencvaros in the chase for South Korea World Cup star Cho Gue-sung. The Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors striker is attracting interest from across Europe with Parkhead boss Ange Postecoglou amongst the interested parties.

Rangers have announced the latest addition to Michael Beale's staff at Ibrox. The new Light Blues boss has brought in Jack Ade from Liverpool as the newest member of his backroom team.