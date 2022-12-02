Liverpool set £30m asking price for Sofyan Amrabat - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Liverpool will need to pay upwards of £30m if they are to sign Sofyan Amrabat in January, according to reports.

THE SUN

Cristiano Ronaldo brought the streets of Lisbon to a standstill on Tuesday when his £500,000 fleet of supercars was delivered to a backstreet garage for valet cleaning.

Chesney Hawkes is facing a desperate dash to play The One and Only at England's last 16 game - after flying back to the UK for a gig at Butlins.

THE ATHLETIC

Bath City striker Alex Fletcher has been discharged from hospital as he continues his recovery from a severe head injury suffered last month.

Edinson Cavani pushed over the VAR Screen at the Al Janoub Stadium while walking off the pitch after Uruguay's final 2022 World Cup game against Ghana.

Arsenal have posted a loss of £45.5m for the 2021-22 financial year.

DAILY MIRROR

Cristiano Ronaldo was involved in a heated spat during Portugal's 2-1 defeat to South Korea.

Rafael van der Vaart has taken yet another bizarre swipe at Harry Maguire to reignite his feud with the Manchester United and England defender.

Manchester United have been handed a boost to their hopes of signing long-term target Joao Felix - with Atletico Madrid reportedly deciding to cash-in on the forward.

Image: Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix scored in Portugal's opening win over Ghana at the World Cup

DAILY MAIL

Five members of Belgium's World Cup squad booked earlier flights to travel home separately from their team-mates from Qatar, after crashing out in the group stage amid splits in the camp.

Kieron Dyer claims members of the Chelsea squad feel Graham Potter does not compare to former boss Thomas Tuchel, and questioned whether he could work with world-class players.

Guests on a Qatari television programme have appeared to mock Germany's early World Cup exit and their human rights protests.

THE GUARDIAN

Antoine Griezmann has reiterated his support for the LGBTQ+ community in the buildup to France's last 16 World Cup tie with Poland and suggested he feels conflicted playing in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.

DAILY EXPRESS

World Cup starlet Josko Gvardiol has flirted with the idea of playing for Real Madrid, despite his well-publicised switch to Chelsea edging closer.

Germany defender Antonio Rudiger was reportedly caught up in a furious row with a teenage FIFA volunteer after Die Mannschaft failed to make it out of the group stages in Qatar.

England World Cup star Mason Mount has been told that Liverpool can be one of his options in the transfer window after the midfielder turned down a new contract at Chelsea.

Chelsea may be kicking themselves even more for losing Jamal Musiala to Bayern Munich three years ago, but Jody Morris has explained that the Blues were powerless to letting the teenager go.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Qatar believes the World Cup has been such a success that there are fresh moves within Government to launch a bid to host the 2036 Olympics.

Harry Kane is still the key to England's bid to end a 56-year wait for international glory, says Jamie Carragher.

The father of Jack Grealish has vowed to continue wearing his "lucky" Union Flag World Cup waistcoat to take England all the way to the final, despite the pleas of his son.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic have been linked with Dutch attacker Said Hamulic with the Stal Mielic hitman emerging as another alternative to Giorgos Giakoumakis.

Queens Park Rangers interim boss Paul Hall has shot down the chances of Leon Balogun rejoining Rangers after Michael Beale's move back to Ibrox sparked Loftus Road fan concerns.

Maccabi Tel Aviv reportedly have a release clause in wonderkid Oscar Gloukh's contract with a host of clubs lining up to sign the midfielder in January.

SCOTTISH SUN

Peter Lawwell is returning to Celtic as non executive chairman, the club has revealed.