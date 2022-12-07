FA wants England manager Gareth Southgate to stay on beyond World Cup - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

The FA will look to persuade Gareth Southgate not to step down from his role as England manager after the World Cup.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has criticised Morocco's counterattacking game plan after the North African nation stunned Spain on penalties to set up a World Cup quarter-final against Portugal.

THE SUN

Raheem Sterling is ready to return to the World Cup with England ahead of Saturday's quarter-final with France after his family home was burgled.

Arsenal may have to abandon plans to sign Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk after the injury to Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus.

West Ham are in the market to sign a striker in the January transfer window.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United are to hold talks in the coming days over their proposed move for Netherlands international forward Cody Gakpo.

Image: Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands celebrates his goal

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has confirmed his commitment to a massive redevelopment of Stamford Bridge, despite fears of potentially moving the club elsewhere.

Eddie Howe has reiterated Financial Fair Play regulations may constrain Newcastle United's spending in January.

DAILY EXPRESS

France midfielder Adrien Rabiot has revealed he would like to play in the Premier League. The 27-year-old, who was linked with Manchester United in the summer, is out of contract at Juventus at the end of the season.

Harry Maguire insists England have changed from World Cup dreamers to believers.

Erik ten Hag slammed the 'unacceptable' slow start from his Manchester United players in their friendly defeat to Cadiz.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Image: Raheem Sterling left the England camp to return to the UK after his family home was burgled

Raheem Sterling is considering re-joining England's World Cup bid and flying back to Qatar ahead of Saturday's quarter-final against France.

Leicester Tigers will demand £2m in compensation from the Rugby Football Union should the governing body attempt to raid their coaching staff.