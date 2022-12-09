England to name unchanged starting line-up from Senegal win for France World Cup quarter-final - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Gareth Southgate will name an unchanged England side for Saturday's World Cup quarter-final clash with France.

France are reportedly set to name an unchanged side when they play England.

Disgraced tennis star Boris Becker will have to surrender most of his money when he is deported to Germany.

Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane are confident right-back Kyle Walker will perform well when he comes up against Kylian Mbappe against France

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka on a free transfer, according to reports in Italy.

Atletico Madrid have identified Luis Enrique as their top target to replace Diego Simeone if he waves goodbye to the club, according to reports in Spain.

Barcelona passed on the opportunity to sign Portugal's in-form striker Goncalo Ramos despite advice from super-agent Jorge Mendes, according to reports.

Image: Portugal's Goncalo Ramos scored a hat-trick against Switzerland in the last 16 of the World Cup

A great World Cup from United States midfielder Weston McKennie could lead to a January transfer move away from Juventus.

England fans can still buy tickets for Saturday's World Cup quarter-final against France - but will have to shell out £7,500 for the privilege.

DAILY MIRROR

Everton are exploring a £35m move for Watford winger Ismaila Sarr next month - but the Hornets expect to keep their big guns for a promotion charge.

Image: Could Ismaila Sarr be joining Everton in January?

THE TIMES

Cristiano Ronaldo has been given a warning by the Advertising Standards Authority after two social media posts which plugged products without making clear it is an advert.

Nantes have jumped to the front of the queue to land Rangers star Glen Kamara and are preparing a £6m bid for the Ibrox midfielder.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Harry Kane will deliver the final dressing room speech in the Al-Bayt Stadium changing room before facing France and will tell his team-mates they are ready for World Cup glory.

Nottingham Forest are furious with the Senegal Football Association as fears escalate that Cheikhou Kouyate will miss a significant part of the season.

DAILY STAR

Dana White has heaped praise on the 'hardcore' UFC fans based in the United Kingdom ahead of their London return with Leon Edwards' title defence in early 2023.

THE ATHLETIC

Europe's leading clubs and FIFA have failed to renew the agreement that has existed between them since 2015 over the release of players for international tournaments.

THE GUARDIAN

Former South Africa assistant coach Gary Gold will step down as head coach of the US Eagles, USA Rugby said on Friday, three weeks after the team failed to qualify for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

DAILY RECORD

Gent and AEK Athens are on the trail of St Mirren's World Cup star Keanu Baccus.

Celtic have joined Rangers in the fight for Hearts frontman James Wilson and are looking to make a number of raids on other rivals to further boost their academy and development ranks.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Udinese have joined the race to land Hibs star Ryan Porteous.