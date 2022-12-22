Liverpool transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2023

With the winter transfer window set to open on January 1 2023, we round up Liverpool's done deals, plus the players linked with moves in and out of Anfield.

Carra: Liverpool need to spend £200-£250m

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher says Liverpool need to invest up to £250m in their squad to compete at the top of the Premier League again.

But the former Reds defender fears the club's owners, Fenway Sports Group, don't have the funds to sign the targets that manager Jurgen Klopp requires.

Jamie Carragher says Liverpool's owners FSG have done a 'fantastic' job guiding the club over the last decade but admits they might seek help for future investments

FSG have said they are "open to investment" in the Merseyside club - although there are reports they want to sell - and Carragher believes this is a sign that they are making moves to meet Klopp's demands.

Asked if a takeover is required to compete in the transfer market, Carragher told Sky Sports: "It's interesting whether it is a sale or they need investment.

"There is no doubt that Jurgen Klopp has told Liverpool's owners, 'I need £200m-£250m to spend in the summer'.

"That sounds like an outrageous figure, but that is what Man Utd and Chelsea spent last summer. These are the figures that Liverpool's rivals are spending.

"I think probably once in Klopp's tenure, Liverpool have really gone for it in the transfer market. I think it was after the first Champions League final they bought a lot of players.

"I think it needs that now. I don't think FSG have those funds right now and I think that's why they are looking for investment to come in and help them."

Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg reports that Liverpool are making Jude Bellingham their number one transfer target and that Manchester United are out of the running for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

Liverpool have made signing Jude Bellingham their priority for the summer transfer window, according to Sky Germany.

The German club are said to be planning for the 19-year-old's departure in 2023 already as they brace themselves for a big offer in the summer, with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp understood to be pushing hard for the deal.

Liverpool, PSG, Manchester City and Real Madrid are thought to be the most interested parties with Bellingham likely to cost more than £100m in transfer fees alone. His current contract expires in 2025.

Image: Luis Diaz is facing a longer spell on the sidelines

Luis Diaz has suffered an injury during Liverpool's training camp in the United Arab Emirates, with Jurgen Klopp describing it as a "proper smash in the face".

Diaz has been absent since suffering a knee injury in Liverpool's 3-2 defeat at Arsenal on October 9 but was preparing for his return during the Reds' warm-weather camp.

Diaz's latest injury leaves Liverpool with only Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino as the fit senior forwards at Jurgen Klopp's disposal, with Diogo Jota also currently sidelined with a calf injury.

Who have Liverpool been linked with?

Sofyan Amrabat - Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool, West Ham, Newcastle and Atletico Madrid are among those eyeing developments on the future of Amrabat (Daily Mail, December 16); Liverpool are serious in their attempts to sign Amrabat, according to reports. It has been claimed an offer of £35million would not be turned down by Fiorentina for the midfielder (Daily Express, December 22).

Jude Bellingham - Liverpool make England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder their top summer target (Sky Germany, December 6).

Youssoufa Moukoko - Chelsea face competition from Manchester United and Liverpool for Borussia Dortmund's Moukoko, but interested clubs will have to convince the 18-year-old German that he will not be signed to sit on the bench (The Times, December 15).

Chris Rigg - Liverpool lead rivals Everton and Newcastle in the race to sign Sunderland's England youth captain Rigg, who is being dubbed as the "next Jordan Henderson" (Daily Star on Sunday, December 10).

Enzo Fernandez - Argentina midfielder Fernandez's preference would be a move to Liverpool as clubs line up to sign the Benfica star (The Mirror, December 21).

The players linked with a Liverpool exit

Roberto Firmino - Al Nassr's interest in Liverpool forward Firmino is a strong suggestion that they have gone cold on signing Cristiano Ronaldo to a lucrative free-agent contract (The Sun, December 12). Firmino has emerged as a target for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr (Daily Mirror, December 6).

Confirmed Liverpool signings

None.

Confirmed Liverpool departures

None.