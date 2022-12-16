Manchester United to run David de Gea's contract down as Erik ten Hag seeks replacement - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUN ON SUNDAY

David de Gea faces a free transfer exit in the summer as Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag fancies bringing in a new keeper.

Kit manufacturer Nike may have jinxed France's chances against Argentina by putting a "three-star" kit on sale before Sunday's World Cup final.

Tottenham forward Richarlison is set to be sidelined for around five to six weeks with a hamstring problem, according to reports.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Image: Gareth Southgate will wait before making a decision on his future as England manager

Gareth Southgate has decided to stay as England manager.

Steve Borthwick has told Leicester's players he is leaving the club to take over as the new England head coach, with Kevin Sinfield also set to move.

Jose Mourinho is considering soundings from the Portuguese Football Federation to manage the national team for Euro 2024 qualifying and beyond but is reluctant to leave behind 22 years as a club coach.

Image: Roma's head coach Jose Mourinho reacts during an Europa League group C soccer match between Roma and Ludogorets, at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Conor Benn's legal team have presented a 270-page document to the World Boxing Council as the 26-year-old boxer attempts to clear his name following two failed drugs tests for the banned substance clomifene.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

France have received a major boost ahead of the World Cup final with Argentina on Sunday, as all five players that missed Friday's training session reportedly returned on Saturday.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Erik ten Hag is banking on his relationship with Cody Gakpo giving Manchester United a decisive edge in the fight to land the in-demand PSV Eindhoven forward.

Karim Benzema has reportedly rejected France president Emmanuel Macron's invitation to join his private delegation for Sunday's World Cup final against Argentina.

STAR ON SUNDAY

Marcus Rashford will become the highest earner at Manchester United - if he agrees to stay long term.

Image: Can Man Utd secure Marcus Rashford's future after his World Cup exploits?

SUNDAY HERALD

Celtic star Sead Haksabanovic is at the centre of a messy transfer row that has ended up at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which will rule on a dispute involving the Montenegro star.