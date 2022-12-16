Manchester United to run David de Gea's contract down as Erik ten Hag seeks replacement - Paper Talk

Plus: Gareth Southgate to remain as England manager; Jose Mourinho reluctant to end club management career as Portugal come knocking; Marcus Rashford in line for lucrative contract if he commits to Man Utd
Saturday 17 December 2022 22:22, UK
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...
SUN ON SUNDAY
David de Gea faces a free transfer exit in the summer as Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag fancies bringing in a new keeper.
Kit manufacturer Nike may have jinxed France's chances against Argentina by putting a "three-star" kit on sale before Sunday's World Cup final.
Tottenham forward Richarlison is set to be sidelined for around five to six weeks with a hamstring problem, according to reports.
SUNDAY TELEGRAPH
Gareth Southgate has decided to stay as England manager.
Steve Borthwick has told Leicester's players he is leaving the club to take over as the new England head coach, with Kevin Sinfield also set to move.
Jose Mourinho is considering soundings from the Portuguese Football Federation to manage the national team for Euro 2024 qualifying and beyond but is reluctant to leave behind 22 years as a club coach.
Conor Benn's legal team have presented a 270-page document to the World Boxing Council as the 26-year-old boxer attempts to clear his name following two failed drugs tests for the banned substance clomifene.
SUNDAY EXPRESS
France have received a major boost ahead of the World Cup final with Argentina on Sunday, as all five players that missed Friday's training session reportedly returned on Saturday.
SUNDAY MIRROR
Erik ten Hag is banking on his relationship with Cody Gakpo giving Manchester United a decisive edge in the fight to land the in-demand PSV Eindhoven forward.
Karim Benzema has reportedly rejected France president Emmanuel Macron's invitation to join his private delegation for Sunday's World Cup final against Argentina.
STAR ON SUNDAY
Marcus Rashford will become the highest earner at Manchester United - if he agrees to stay long term.
SUNDAY HERALD
Celtic star Sead Haksabanovic is at the centre of a messy transfer row that has ended up at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which will rule on a dispute involving the Montenegro star.