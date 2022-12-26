Declan Rice: Chelsea now leading Man City and Man Utd in race for West Ham midfielder - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Boxing Day's newspapers...

THE SUN

Chelsea are leading Manchester United and Manchester City in the race to sign their former academy prospect and now West Ham and England star Declan Rice.

Cristiano Ronaldo's potential next employers Al-Nassr are also keen on Chelsea's impending free agent N'Golo Kante.

Philippe Coutinho could be on his way out of Aston Villa next month just a year after his return to the Premier League.

Kevin De Bruyne is backing Manchester City team-mate Erling Haaland to become football's all-time top goalscorer.

Nigel Benn is certain his son Conor will win his anti-doping fight and has slammed what he descrbies as a "witch-hunt" against him.

Peter Crouch has landed a lucrative documentary deal with streaming giants Prime Video.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Jurgen Klopp has showered praise on "absolutely exceptional" England star Jude Bellingham but the Liverpool boss will likely face a major financial hurdle to be able to secure the Borussia Dortmund midfielder in the summer.

Image: Will it be Man City vs Liverpool in the race to sign Jude Bellingham?

DAILY MIRROR

Shakhtar Donetsk forward Mykhaylo Mudryk remains focused on a move to Premier League leaders Arsenal as talk about his future continues to swirl.

Graham Potter says talks with Chelsea's hierarchy have left him confident they support him despite a rocky run of form before the World Cup break.

DAILY MAIL

Mikel Arteta is backing Eddie Nketiah to fill the void left by Gabriel Jesus' injury, with the Arsenal boss saying he has "more faith in him every day".

Philippe Coutinho will be back in Aston Villa's squad for their Boxing Day clash with former club Liverpool as he looks to revive his Villa Park career.

Anthony Joshua is facing a make-or-break year in 2023 after going two years since his last win, which came against Kubrat Pulev in December 2020.

THE TIMES

Leading figures in England's European Championship finals winning squad are set to receive honours in the New Year's list later this week, including head coach Sarina Wiegman, captain Leah Williamson and player of the tournament Beth Mead.

THE INDEPENDENT

Marco Silva says Fulham and Crystal Palace's success with players coming through the Championship shows England's second tier can provide Premier League quality additions.

DAILY RECORD

John Lundstram says Rangers have banished talk of the nine-point gap to rivals Celtic as the Old Firm derby looms large.

Steve Lomas hopes his Northern Ireland compatriot Steven Davis will be able to come back from the knee injury which has ended his season with Rangers.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou will not risk Josip Juranovic against Hibs this week after his delayed return to Lennoxtown following the World Cup.