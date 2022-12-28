Chelsea ready to pay £105m for Enzo Fernandez after World Cup win with Argentina - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

EVENING STANDARD

Chelsea have communicated their willingness to pay Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez's £105m release clause at Benfica.

Chelsea will be one of the busiest clubs in the January transfer window, with both short and long-term problems to solve at Stamford Bridge.

Image: Enzo Fernandez was awarded Young Player of the Tournament at the World Cup

Fulham are expected to make a formal offer for Arsenal defender Cedric Soares in the coming days.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea have opened talks with Benfica over a move for midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey still needs to start two more matches to earn a one-year contract extension, leaving the injured midfielder's future at the club in doubt.

Liverpool's chief executive Billy Hogan personally apologised to the family of a 15-year-old Manchester City supporter injured at last week's Carabao Cup match.

Juventus fans have been left confused and irritated by Paul Pogba sharing pictures of himself enjoying the slopes over the festive period - despite not having played for the club since re-signing in the summer.

THE SUN

Chelsea are willing to pay the £105m release clause of World Cup star Enzo Fernandez in the January window as they look to beat Man Utd and Liverpool to his signature.

Talks between Arsenal and Gabriel Martinelli about a new contract are in the "final stages", according to reports.

Image: Martinelli looks like he could extend his stay at Arsenal

Man Utd and Chelsea have been handed a transfer boost after Lille boss Paulo Fonseca admitted it'll be tough to keep striker Jonathan David.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle United are redrawing their January transfer plans to include the search for a midfield playmaker with Brighton's Moises Caicedo and Leicester City's Youri Tielemans of interest.

Reece James' latest knee injury has sparked anger from the personal trainer who works with some of the Chelsea squad.

THE TIMES

Stephen Warnock believes Liverpool will have more options in attack following the signing of Cody Gakpo.

Cody Gakpo revealed that Virgil van Dijk convinced him to sign for Liverpool after completing his £37 million move to Anfield today.