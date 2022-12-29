Sabrina D'Angelo: Arsenal Women close on Canada goalkeeper as they also search for forwards

Arsenal are close to finalising the signing of Canadian goalkeeper Sabrina D'Angelo on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old will leave Swedish club Vittsjö at the end of the month after four years at the club.

D'Angelo has 12 caps for Canada and was part of the 2016 Olympic squad that won gold in Rio.

It is understood that Arsenal are also looking at forwards in January following injuries to Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead.

Both forwards suffered ACL injuries which leaves them sidelined for an extended period and doubts for the World Cup this summer in Australia and New Zealand.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leah Williamson talks to 'Inside the WSL' about her 200 appearances for Arsenal, her journey from the academy to Lionesses captain and opens up about her journey with performance anxiety

Arsenal are currently on their winter break but resume their Women's Super League campaign with a top-of-the-table clash against leaders Chelsea on January 15.

The north London club are in second, trailing last season's champions Chelsea by three points, having played one game fewer than the Blues.

