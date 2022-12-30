Arsenal to consider improved Mykhailo Mudryk offer after Shakhtar Donetsk rejected £45m bid - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Arsenal are considering making Shakhtar Donetsk an improved offer for Mykhailo Mudryk after seeing a £45 million bid rejected.

Chelsea are growing optimistic that N'Golo Kanté will sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge and not leave in the summer when his current deal expires.

Leicester are set to get three players next month after missing out on a host of transfer targets in June.

THE SUN

Jude Bellingham snubbed a move to Manchester United, even though they offered twice as much as other suitors and introduced him to Sir Alex Ferguson and Eric Cantona.

Manchester City could be set for a £6m windfall this winter - that's if full-back Pedro Porro moves to the Prem next month.

Arsenal and Tottenham have been dealt a transfer blow as Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister prefers a move to Juventus, reports suggest.

Andrey Santos is set to arrive in London today ahead of his proposed move to Chelsea.

DAILY MAIL

Benfica have underlined their desire to keep Chelsea target Enzo Fernandez by proposing a new contract.

Enzo Fernandez was awarded Young Player of the Tournament at the World Cup

Tottenham have made an offer in the region of £13m for Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie, according to reports in Spain.

Norwich City have expressed an interest in Chris Wilder and German coach Tim Walter as they look to fill their vacant manager's job.

Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford, 20, who has impressed on loan at Bolton Wanderers, is attracting interest from Rangers.

West Ham's Karren Brady more than doubled her salary in 2022 - picking up a cool £2.24m.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Erling Haaland says his extraordinary scoring spree at Manchester City is down in part to the club's medical staff "fixing" his body.

The chief executive of Shakhtar Donetsk has admitted the club is open to selling Mykhailo Mudryk next month, despite rejecting an initial offer from Arsenal for the winger.

Shakhtar Donetsk's Mykhaylo Mudryk celebrates after scoring vs Celtic

Benfica have insisted they have no interest in selling Chelsea target Enzo Fernandez, one of the stars of Argentina's World Cup triumph, in the January transfer window.

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper said the club has to sign players who will make a difference in their fight for Premier League survival.

THE GUARDIAN

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is looking for a winger, left-back and centre-back in the January transfer window.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United could miss out on landing Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal after the Red Devils received a telling transfer message from sources close to the La Liga club.

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat will be a man in high demand in January following his stunning performances for Morocco at the World Cup.

Shakhtar Donetsk have confirmed they are willing to sell Mykhailo Mudryk to Arsenal in January.

DAILY STAR

Arsenal target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has reportedly changed his stance on a potential move to north London.

THE INDEPENDENT

Newcastle United's Boxing Day exploits could not be witnessed by the vast majority of football fans in Saudi Arabia as the country's government continues to block a key signal controlling access to Premier League football.

New gated perimeter fencing could be erected at Wembley as part of the Football Association's response to the chaotic scenes at the Euro 2020 final.

DAILY MIRROR

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool are currently in talks with Roberto Firmino over his future - but admitted the signing of Cody Gakpo has "no impact" on the club's decision.

EVENING STANDARD

Fulham are expected to make a formal offer for Arsenal defender Cedric Soares in the coming days.

Jorginho has received the offer of a new contract at Chelsea, the player's agent has confirmed.

Hakim Ziyech is attracting renewed interest from AC Milan, with an option to buy likely to be included in a loan deal.

England pair Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham are both costly options for Chelsea but are now seen as priorities.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers are tracking St Mirren's Australian World Cup star Keanu Baccus.

Celtic have 'fallen in love' with Korean midfielder Hyeok-kyu and have made a sizeable transfer offer for the Busan I-Park star.