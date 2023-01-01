Mykhailo Mudryk agrees personal terms on proposed transfer to Arsenal - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Mykhailo Mudryk has reportedly agreed personal terms on a proposed transfer to Arsenal as the forward edges closer to a move to Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal could be at risk of losing captain Martin Odegaard following reports that his early season form has caught the eye of Real Madrid.

Manchester United are reportedly leading the race to sign Marcus Thuram in a cut-price deal from Borussia Monchengladbach in the January transfer window.

DAILY MAIL

Casemiro has heaped praise on his Manchester United team-mate Marcus Rashford, as he admitted being 'really surprised' by the striker.

Rio Ferdinand has defended Cristiano Ronaldo following his move to Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr, comparing the switch to the swansongs of Wayne Rooney and David Beckham in the United States.

Newcastle have recalled goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from his loan at Manchester United.

Liverpool had not planned to move for Cody Gakpo this January but changed their plans following Manchester United interest.

Erik ten Hag has taken control of Manchester United's reserve team as he strives to continue the club's tradition of developing young talent.

Arsenal are set to make an improved bid for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk after £45m offer was rejected - with Chelsea also interested and the Ukrainian side seeking £85m.

THE SUN

Former Arsenal forward Jermaine Pennant has been declared bankrupt after racking up debts of more than £1m.

Romelu Lukaku revealed he was allowed to leave Chelsea after telling owner Todd Boehly how he felt about former manager Thomas Tuchel.

Cody Gakpo can emulate idol Thierry Henry and take Premier League by storm with Liverpool, says old PSV coach Twan Scheepers.

DAILY STAR

Spurs are nearing their first signing of the January transfer window with a deal for Sporting Lisbon defender Pedro Porro close.

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea have renewed belief they can sign midfielder Enzo Fernandez with Benfica taken aback by the Blues' latest offer.

World Cup final referee Szymon Marciniak has admitted his widely-praised Argentina vs France performance wasn't completely error-free.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers would have to pay around £3m for the services of Wolves defender Dion Sanderson.