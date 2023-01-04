Christopher Nkunku: Liverpool turned down chance to sign RB Leipzig striker last summer - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

David de Gea is hopeful of being able to see out his career at Manchester United as he closes in on a new contract.

DAILY MAIL

Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned from making his much-vaunted debut for his Saudi Arabian side tomorrow night.

Shakhtar Donetsk are expected to reject Arsenal's improved bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk as Chelsea threaten to scupper the Gunners' move for the Ukraine winger.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kaveh Solhekol and Dharmesh Sheth outline how Chelsea have joined Arsenal in the race to sign coveted Ukrainian Mykhailo Mudryk

Liverpool turned down the chance to sign France striker Christopher Nkunku last summer, according to reports, paving the way for him to join Chelsea.

Chelsea are the latest club to take an interest in signing Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Everton have been left frustrated in their efforts to sign Aston Villa striker Danny Ings.

Image: Danny Ings has fallen out of favour under new Villa boss Unai Emery

Business tycoon Sarbjot Johal is set to complete a takeover at Morecambe, delivering a knockout blow to Tyson Fury's interest in the League One side.

DAILY MIRROR

Chelsea remain hopeful of hijacking Arsenal's move for Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk after holding talks over a potential transfer.

DAILY EXPRESS

Declan Rice has taken offence to claims he has "given up" at West Ham after outlining his desire to win trophies and play Champions League football at the World Cup.

THE SUN

Chelsea have reportedly suffered a transfer blow with Marquinhos set to sign a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is still optimistic that Youri Tielemans will sign a new contract before the end of the season.

Image: Youri Tielemans is out of contract in the summer

Kit Symons has been dumped as Wales assistant manager for the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Former Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka has been appointed boss of Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv.

DAILY RECORD

Midtjylland are interested in landing Giorgos Giakoumakis from Celtic - but first need to see if a January move is viable.

Hearts are said to be eyeing up an ambitious move for Newcastle starlet Garang Kuol just days after he officially joined the Premier League side.

Image: Ange Postecoglou has emerged as a potential replacement to Frank Lampard at Everton

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is one of the early contenders to become the next Everton manager.