Manchester United set sights on strikers Goncalo Ramos and Mohammed Kudus as summer transfer window targets - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on Goncalo Ramos and Mohammed Kudus as striker targets for the summer transfer window.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is reportedly set to leave the club for free at the end of the season.

Europe's top celebrity golf circuit would welcome Gareth Bale "with open arms" - allowing him to compete against fellow sporting legends such as Gianfranco Zola, Robbie Fowler, Andrew Strauss and Damon Hill.

Leicester City have contacted Fiorentina to discuss a potential £25m move for their Argentinian winger Nicolas Gonzalez.

Manchester United starlet Zidane Iqbal is reportedly keen on leaving the club on loan this month.

Wolves are stepping up talks with Nice over a £10m move for former Fulham and Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina.

DAILY MAIL

Fulham plan to offer manager Marco Silva a new contract as they look to secure his long-term future following the club's impressive Premier League return.

Nottingham Forest are set to approach Atletico Madrid to discuss a potential loan move for central defender Mario Hermoso.

Wolves want to sign Brazilian centre-back Felipe from Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window.

DAILY MIRROR

Old Trafford chiefs have acknowledged Manchester United paid over the odds to sign Antony from Ajax last summer, according to reports.

Former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi is reportedly on his way back to the Premier League and could earn his old side some money in the process.

THE ATHLETIC

Paris Saint-Germain have recorded the highest-ever wage bill for a professional football club at €728m (£645m) a year, according to Football Benchmark's European Champions Report 2023.

Jason Wilcox has handed in his resignation as Manchester City's academy director ahead of a proposed move to Southampton.

Barcelona have been ordered by a court to pay €7.7m to their former player Matheus Fernandes, whose contract they terminated in June 2021.

Barcelona Women face being kicked out of the Copa de la Reina after the Liga F leaders fielded an ineligible player in their 9-0 victory over Osasuna.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Tiemoue Bakayoko is in talks with AC Milan to end his loan with the Italian club and make him available for a move elsewhere.

Leeds are focused on bringing a striker to Elland Road as a priority, with a move for Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi not ruled out for later in the window.

Watford are hoping to take Manchester United's Facundo Pellistri on loan for the rest of the season.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal could have a second chance to sign Barcelona forward Raphinha after missing out on the Brazil star during the summer transfer window.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly earmarked Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha for a potential summer swoop.

DAILY STAR

PSG have banned Lionel Messi from parading the World Cup around the Parc des Princes - after Argentina beat France in a thrilling final last month.

DAILY RECORD

Motherwell are set to become the latest SPFL club to go shopping in the Asian market as they've launched an ambitious bid to land Japan midfielder Riku Danzaki.

SCOTTISH SUN

Blackburn are the English Championship club who have had a bid rejected for Rangers target Todd Cantwell.

St Mirren have posted a concerning loss of £1.6m as part of their latest annual financial report.

Filip Helander could be set to leave Rangers at the end of the season.