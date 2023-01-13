Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk 'come to agreement' on fee for Mykhailo Mudryk - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk have reportedly come to an agreement on the fee for Mykhailo Mudryk with talks now entering the 'final stage'.

Manchester United will block any request made by Nottingham Forest to play loanee Dean Henderson in their two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final.

Barcelona star Memphis Depay has an offer on the table to join Newcastle, according to reports in Spain.

Image: Memphis Depay has been linked with a move to Newcastle

Southampton manager Nathan Jones is ready to raid his old club Luton for defender James Bree.

Nottingham Forest are interested in bringing Ben Brereton Diaz back to the club and sending Emmanuel Dennis to Blackburn on loan in return.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Joao Cancelo's spell on Manchester City's bench has sparked interest from European clubs, who will monitor whether the Portugal full-back will be available in the transfer market this summer.

Manchester United will have to qualify for the Champions League and raise significant money through player sales if Erik ten Hag is to sign the midfielder and striker he wants this summer - even if the Glazers sell the club.

Chelsea are considering a move for highly-rated Real Madrid defender Rafa Marin, who could be available for a knockdown price this summer.

Julen Lopetegui is facing a Football Association investigation after allegedly confronting Morgan Gibbs-White in the stormy scenes that followed his Wolverhampton Wanderers side's League Cup defeat at Nottingham Forest.

THE SUN

Lionel Messi is being eyed up by Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal in a deal worth £245m per year.

Everton are interested in signing Lille forward Timothy Weah.

Wolves are in talks to sign Pablo Sarabia from Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool target Sofyan Amrabat wants to join Atletico Madrid.

Fulham are pushing to sign Rennes captain Hamari Traore.

Tottenham's bid to sign Sporting Lisbon star Pedro Porro could be sabotaged by two of Spurs' own players, according to reports.

Bournemouth are keen on re-signing their ex-forward Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal - but face competition.

DAILY MIRROR

Darwin Nunez was a notable absentee from Liverpool training on Thursday and could miss the trip to Brighton this weekend.

Chelsea could face the prospect of having to play at Wembley for five years as they look at plans to redevelop Stamford Bridge.

Everton are to step up their pursuit of out-of-favour Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga.

Everton striker Ellis Simms could be heading back to Sunderland this month.

DAILY MAIL

Mykhailo Mudryk has given the clearest indication yet he is joining Arsenal in another social media post.

Mario Lemina is closing in on a move to Wolves after the Premier League strugglers agreed a £9m fee with Nice for the midfielder.

Image: Is Mykhailo Mudryk finally heading to Arsenal?

Manchester United have been presented with a raft of stadium expansion options - which include the demolition of Old Trafford and building of a brand new home.

West Ham retain an interest in Lorient forward Terem Moffi but believe a deal would be beyond their budget this month.

Everton, Fulham, Brighton and Sevilla are reportedly among the clubs keeping a close eye on USA star Timothy Weah this month after he impressed at the World Cup.

Joao Felix's red card against Fulham is set to cost Chelsea a huge £2.1m after he joined the Blues on Wednesday.

THE ATHLETIC

Sporting Lisbon are maintaining that Pedro Porro will only be allowed to leave the Portuguese side if a club pays his €45m (£39.9m) release clause.

Nottingham Forest have agreed a fee of €20m (£17.8m) for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo - and he will arrive in England for a medical this weekend.

THE TIMES

World Cup television crews were ordered to show FIFA president Gianni Infantino at least once during matches in Qatar and to ensure he was not pictured while on his mobile phone.

Chelsea's new signing David Datro Fofana is at the centre of a court case involving his former club Molde in Norway over the proceeds of his transfer.

Ilkay Gundogan accused his Manchester City team-mates of lacking hunger and desire before what he predicts will be one of the toughest derbies in years.

Steve Smith is set to play in the County Championship at the start of the season as preparation for the summer's Ashes series and is in negotiations with a number of counties including Sussex.

THE GUARDIAN

Chelsea are lining up a move for Brighton's Moises Caicedo after encountering frustration in attempts to bolster their midfield by signing Benfica's Enzo Fernandez.

A Saudi Arabian businessman is leading bidding to watch the latest chapter in Cristiano Ronaldo's and Lionel Messi's celebrated rivalry with a 10m riyals (£2.2m) offer for a ticket to next Thursday's friendly.

An investigation has been launched after millions of dollars reportedly went missing from an account belonging to eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt.

DAILY RECORD

Reported Rangers target Dion Sanderson has left Birmingham City reeling as an injury has left boss John Eustace urging "caution" over the Wolves loanee.

Celtic are one of three clubs interested in Polish forward Szymon Wlodarczyk.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic's South Korean signing target Gue-Sung Cho has opened up on his dream - to play in the English Premier League.

Rangers have been heavily linked with a move for Norwich midfielder Todd Cantwell this month.