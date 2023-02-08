Celtic's Giorgos Giakoumakis joins MLS side Atalanta on four-year contract in deal worth £4.3m

Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis has joined MLS side Atalanta on a four-year deal in a move worth more than £4m.

The Greece international agreed personal terms with the club at the start of last week, with the deal to take him from Parkhead now finally completed.

Atlanta will pay Celtic a guaranteed £3.5m, with a further £800,000 in add-ons.

The move ends a long saga for Giakoumakis' signature. He had already passed a medical with Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds during the January Transfer Window.

"Giorgos is a player who's been on the club's radar for a while and we're excited to bring him to Atlanta," Atlanta vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said.

"He's a powerful striker who loves to get in the box and score goals. He plays with a high intensity, works hard and is someone we think will help the team both in the attack and leading the line defensively.

"We're excited to welcome him to the club and integrate him into the squad."

Giakoumakis played 57 times for Celtic since a 2021 move from VVV Venlo, scoring 26 times.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram to bid farewell to his former club, writing: "Well, that difficult time has arrived! It was an incredible journey! I loved and was loved by the incomparable, amazing Celtic fans!

"Thank you very much! You will forever be in my heart and mind! I will be forever grateful to you! Goodbye. Your GG!"