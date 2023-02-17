Liverpool pushing to sign Chelsea's Mason Mount in summer - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's papers...

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool are pushing hard to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount in the summer with Blues boss Graham Potter admitting negotiations over a new deal for him have been "complicated".

Barcelona were reportedly "sent a threatening fax" by the former vice-president of Spanish football's Referees' Committee - Jose Maria Enriquez Negreiera - back in 2019 after the club informed him they would no longer be making any payments to him for technical advice on officials.

Miami-based investment firm 777 Partners, owners of clubs in Brazil and Europe including Genoa and Standard Liege, are showing interest in Everton.

Wigan winger James McClean has bizarrely suggested football should allow 10-to-15-second ice hockey-style fights between players, who would then be sin-binned.

British tennis chiefs fear that prestigious tournaments at Queen's and Eastbourne could be lost overseas unless they allow Russians to play in their events this summer.

DAILY EXPRESS

The Qatari bidders for Manchester United are confident they can prove they are separate entities to Paris Saint-Germain's owners despite a series of links having already been pointed out.

Chelsea are now planning to loan Andrey Santos out to a club in Brazil in order to secure the handful of points he needs to earn a United Kingdom work permit.

THE SUN

Real Madrid have set their sights on Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot now they feel his contract is getting down to a point where there might be doubt over him extending.

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood, who remains suspended by the club, has secretly met up with some of his team-mates in private to try and rebuild his relationship with them and resurrect his Old Trafford career.

Newcastle United are battling with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign Napoli hot-shot Khvicha Kvaratskheila according to reports in Italy.

Raphinha has apologised to his Barcelona team-mates after his outburst at being substituted towards the end of Thursday's Europa League clash with Manchester United.

Barcelona are set to be without midfielder Pedri for around a month with a hamstring injury, meaning he will miss the Europa League return leg against Manchester United.

Tommy Paul says football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will be ringside for his upcoming fight with Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia.

DAILY MIRROR

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not be part of Chelsea's squad against Southampton despite Graham Potter's earlier insistence that he was still an "important player".

The New York Jets are set to meet with former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr over a free agent deal which could end their reported interest in Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Robert Pires says only three members of the current Arsenal squad - William Saliba, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka - would have made the starting XI of Arsene Wenger's Invincibles, with Pires himself being one of the players to miss out.

Six first-class counties are demanding urgent answers from the England and Wales Cricket Board as to why a middle-aged player who transitioned from a man to a woman is being allowed to compete against girls as young as 12.

Umpires in the County Championship will wear cameras attached to their chests when the new domestic season begins in April, with the aim of recording details of each delivery to help England make more informed selection decisions.

THE GUARDIAN

Leicester Tigers have admitted they are "suffering some very challenging conditions" and are looking to raise £13m in fresh investment from two of their current directors.

DAILY RECORD

Barry Robson is taking the positives from Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack's patient approach to finding a new manager but remains coy at being favourite to take over.