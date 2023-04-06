Liverpool's Thiago ready to return from injury against Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday - Paper Talk

Plus: Arsenal could target Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi if Real Madrid poach Mikel Arteta; Tanguy Ndombele has claimed he had 'no choice' but to leave Spurs; Jose Mourinho has reportedly been sounded out by Chelsea; Marcel Sabitzer 'can imagine joining' Man Utd permanently
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is ready to make his comeback for this weekend's visit of Arsenal.
THE SUN
Arsenal could target Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi if Real Madrid poach Mikel Arteta this summer.
Chelsea have reportedly sounded out Jose Mourinho over a sensational third stint in charge of the club.
DAILY MAIL
Christian Eriksen has returned to first-team training after being out injured since late January.
Bayern Munich loanee Joao Cancelo admitted he doesn't have a 'very simple personality' as he reassured fans of the Bundesliga giants that they could still 'count on' the Portuguese defender despite an uneven start in Germany.
Tottenham's club record signing Tanguy Ndombele has claimed he had 'no choice' but to leave after being told he had fallen down the pecking order by former boss Antonio Conte.
Curtis Jones insists that he is not bothered about midfield reinforcements arriving this summer at Anfield and is ready to fight for his place at Liverpool.
THE ATHLETIC
The British government considered the possible failure of the takeover of Newcastle United to be an "immediate risk" to the United Kingdom's relationship with Saudi Arabia.
Kylian Mbappe has criticised Paris Saint Germain for not gaining his permission to use an interview with him in a video promoting season tickets for the 2023-24 campaign, adding that the club are not "Kylian Saint Germain".
DAILY EXPRESS
Manchester United have been handed positive news about Luke Shaw's condition after being forced off in Wednesday's 1-0 win against Brentford.
Marcel Sabitzer 'can imagine joining' Manchester United on a permanent basis this summer in a welcome boost for Erik ten Hag.
THE TIMES
Gregor Townsend is set to be offered a two-year contract extension that will keep the Scotland head coach in charge until 2025.
DAILY RECORD
Manchester United are reportedly locked in a three-way battle for the signature of Jeremie Frimpong in the summer transfer window.
Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes has caused a potential stir amongst the Pittodrie faithful after claiming that he only moved to the Scottish Premiership side in a bid to 'springboard' a move to England.
Anthony Stewart says he was told he had to leave Aberdeen in the final hours of the transfer window despite having no desire to leave Pittodrie.
Ryan Gauld has admitted he would consider a Canada call-up after failing to make the breakthrough for Scotland.
SCOTTISH SUN
Rangers are one of a number of top European clubs who have sent scouts to watch emerging MLS star Brandon Vazquez in action.