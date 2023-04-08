Newcastle and West Ham lead race to sign Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Newcastle and West Ham are leading the race to sign Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Prince George cut an excited figure in the crowd after going to watch Aston Villa's win against Nottingham Forest with his father William.

Manchester United legend Bryan Robson was involved in a car crash on Saturday while heading to watch his old club's victory over Everton.

Brentford and Brighton are the Premier League's biggest overachievers, looking at wages per point gained this season.

TV star James Corden played a surprise role in the shock appointment of Frank Lampard at Chelsea.

Former Chelsea stars Frank Leboeuf and Mario Melchiot fear for Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga's future at the club.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Alvaro Arbeloa has leapfrogged Raul as a serious contender to succeed Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid... but the former defender could be made No 2 alongside Jose Mourinho in a move that could split supporters down the middle

Frustrated Erik ten Hag admitted Marcus Rashford's suspected groin injury "doesn't look well" after the Manchester United forward limped off late on during their win over Everton

Carlo Ancelotti expects experienced trio Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos to remain at Real Madrid despite their contracts expiring this summer

Real Madrid wonderkid Endrick has hit out at media criticism in Brazil after the 16-year-old's recent goal drought for Palmeiras lasted 14 games

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Arsenal have reportedly made contact with Porto star Pepe ahead of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit wants his former club to sign Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Manchester United, Tottenham, Brighton, Leicester, West Ham and Brentford were in Rotterdam for Feyenoord's KNVB Cup semi-final with Ajax to watch highly-rated Feyenoord pair Orkun Kokcu and Santiago Gimenez.

Bernd Leno has claimed Arsenal's 'All or Nothing' documentary was not an accurate representation of what was going on at the club.

The son of former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs has seen his hopes of landing a professional contract dampened after a trial with Sheffield United due to the club's transfer embargo.

Leicester City have agreed a long-term deal to make Jesse Marsch their new manager.

James Maddison has removed his Twitter account following Leicester City's 1-0 defeat against Bournemouth in Saturday afternoon's relegation six-pointer at the King Power Stadium.