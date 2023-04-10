Manchester United plan summer clearout with up to 13 players leaving Old Trafford - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United are preparing for a summer clearout with up to 13 players set to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Liverpool have joined West Ham and Wolves in the hunt for Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott.

Brighton are interested in signing Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson.

Brighton are also hopeful of agreeing a new contract with boy wonder Evan Ferguson.

Leeds United have joined Borussia Dortmund interest in Manchester City prospect Shea Charles.

Chelsea and Crystal Palace are the latest clubs to post interest in Gambia striker Adama Bojang.

DAILY MIRROR

Bidders in the race for Manchester United have grown frustrated over the Glazer family's lack of updates.

THE SUN

Wolves are still working on a long-term deal for contract rebel Ruben Neves.

DAILY EXPRESS

Former Tottenham winger Darren Anderton has backed his old club to appoint Brendan Rodgers as their new head coach this summer.

DAILY RECORD

Ange Postecoglou has shut down long term injury fears surrounding Reo Hatate and insisted the playmaker will be back for Celtic's bid to create more magic in the Premiership run in.