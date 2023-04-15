Man Utd transfers: David de Gea future in doubt with goalkeeper unwilling to take pay cut - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE SUN

David de Gea is unwilling to take a £9m-a-year pay cut at Manchester United.

Marcel Sabitzer's chances of a long-term stay at Old Trafford depend on Bayern Munich dropping their £25m asking price.

Manchester City began ramping up their charm offensive to land Jude Bellingham last October.

Image: Jude Bellingham is reportedly a summer transfer target for Manchester City

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is now looking around Italy for a club to join his empire.

Fulham are looking for a new goalkeeper as they fear Marek Rodak will move on in the summer.

Neil Critchley is on the managerial shortlist for a return to Blackpool.

THE MIRROR

Manchester United will seemingly have to break their own transfer record if they are to pursue a move for Joao Felix this summer.

Todd Boehly found himself being confronted by Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge as he saw the Blues lose once again.

Image: Todd Boehly with Chelsea fans after their defeat to Brighton

Arsenal would be open to selling wonderkid Folarin Balogun but only if their £26m asking price is met.

Harry Kane was once so desperate to play for Arsenal that he offered to go in goal for the Gunners.

Feyenoord coach Arne Slot is in the frame to become Crystal Palace's next manager - but the Dutchman could have other Premier League options.

DAILY MAIL

Ilkay Gundogan's agent has hit out at rumours that the midfielder is close to a move to Barcelona after his contract with Manchester City expires at the end of the season, according to reports.

Image: Ilkay Gundogan's Man City contract expires at the end of the season

Ivan Perisic wants to leave Tottenham after just one season and return to Inter Milan, reports in Italy have claimed.

Federico Valverde has insisted that he does not regret punching Alex Baena following Real Madrid's defeat by Villarreal last week.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

A US investment group with assets worth more than £300bn is in the race to secure a stake in Manchester United ahead of final bids for the club.

THE TIMES

Liverpool have stepped up their interest in Ryan Gravenberch, the 20-year-old Netherlands midfielder, as they look to press ahead quickly with plans to rebuild in midfield.