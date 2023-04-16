Mikel Arteta: Arsenal manager being monitored by PSG as contract talks halted - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Paris Saint-Germain, who are set to change manager again this summer, are among the big European clubs monitoring Arsenal's Mikel Arteta.

Luis Enrique was prepared to join Chelsea immediately and was left disappointed when Frank Lampard took charge on an interim basis, reports say.

Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen has dealt his suitors a blow by declaring that he's already at one of the biggest clubs.

THE MIRROR

Arsenal are running the risk of losing boss Mikel Arteta with talks over a new contract being put on ice for the time being.

Image: Mikel Arteta has led Arsenal to the top of the Premier League

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool have been urged to sign Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City to help rebuild their midfield after the Reds ended their pursuit of Jude Bellingham.

Michael Olise is reportedly set to turn down a move to Arsenal as he has plans to stay at Crystal Palace next season.

Besiktas are reportedly lining up a move to bring Wout Weghorst back to the club in the summer - despite the Dutch forward leaving them midway through this season to join Manchester United.

Barcelona reportedly want to use their relationship with super-agent Jorge Mendes to sign Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes, but expect a deal to be out of reach due to their financial constraints.

THE TIMES

Chelsea have held a meeting with Julian Nagelsmann as the west London club aim to narrow down the shortlist of candidates to become their next permanent head coach.

Chelsea admire Vincent Kompany, who led Burnley back to the Premier League, and Palmeiras' Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira.

DAILY RECORD

Mick Kennedy, the manager who led minnows Darvel to a stunning Scottish Cup win over Aberdeen earlier this season, has left the club.